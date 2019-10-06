News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Duggan double fires Brendan’s into last eight

Shannon Rangers’ Darragh Keane tries to break through St Brendan’s defence in the third round Kerry SFC clash. Picture: Domnick Walsh
By Jordan Murphy
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 08:13 PM

St Brendan’s 4-22 - 1-12 Shannon Rangers

St Brendan’s, backboned by Kerry stars Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor, hammered Shannon Rangers in this Kerry SFC R3 mismatch in Tralee on Saturday night.

St Brendan’s, who included representatives from St Pat’s Blennerville, Na Gaeil, Ardfert, Churchill and John Mitchels in their line-up, had a man-of-the-match performance from former Kerry minor James Duggan, who finished with 2-4.

First-half goals from Duggan and Kerry hurler Brandon Barrett, sent St Brendan’s, who have never won the Kerry SFC title in their history, on their way to the last eight.

Things went from bad to worse for Shannon Rangers when Kerry star Jason Foley failed to reappear following the resumption.

There was no let up from the victors with goals from Jack Barry and James Duggan completing the rout.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: J Duggan (2-3, 0-1f), B Barrett (1-1), E O’Brien (0-2f, 1 ’45), D O’Connor, I Parker (0-3 each), J Barry (1-0) , D O’Callaghan, N Sheehy (2f) and C Fitzgerald (0-2 each), P Kearney , D Griffin and S O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Shannon Rangers: P Kennelly (0-5, 3f), G O’Sullivan (1-1), S Enright (0-2), B Ó Seannacháín , D Keane, G Gorman and P Lucid (0-1 each).

ST BRENDAN’S: E O’Brien (Churchill); T Kearns (John Mitchels), K O’Dwyer (St Pat’s Blennerville), T Wallace (Ardfert); F Barry (Na Gaeil), A Barry (Na Gaeil), P Kearney (John Mitchels); J Barry (Na Gaeil), D O’Connor (Na Gaeil); J Duggan (John Mitchels), D Griffin (Ardfert), B Barrett (Ardfert); D O’Callaghan (St Patrick’s Blennerville), N Sheehy (John Mitchels), I Parker (Churchill).

Subs: B Poff (St Patrick’s Blennerville) for T Kearns (37), C Fitzgerald (Churchill) for N Sheehy (41), P McMahon (John Mitchels) for D O’Connor (45), J O’Connell (Churchill) for J Barry (49), E McElligott (Ardfert) for D Griffin (53), S O’Connor (John Mitchels) for P Kearney.

SHANNON RANGERS: D Ó Sé (Ballydonoghue); D Wren (Tarbert), J Foley (Ballydonoghue), S Enright (Tarbert); T McEllistrim (Ballylongford), M Foley (Ballydonohue), I Mannix (Beale); J King (Beale), M Buckley (Tarbert); C Linnane (Beale), B O’Seanachain (Ballydonoghue) , G O’Sullivan (Tarbert); P Kennelly (Ballydonoghue), D Keane (Asdee), G Gorman (Beale).

Subs: D Power (Ballydonoghue) for J Foley (half-time), D Buckley ( Beale) for G Gorman (44), P Lucid (Ballyduff ) for Linnane (52).

Referee: E Walsh (Rathmore).

TOPIC: GAA

