Duffy returns from Croke Park to Scotstown

By Orla Bannon

Paraic Duffy didn’t exactly opt for the pipe and slippers routine after retiring as the GAA’s Director General in the spring.

His club Scotstown felt the full benefit of his time and experience according to his son Mark, a defender with the four-in-a-row Monaghan champions, who says it has been a win-win all round.

“He managed the reserves and they went undefeated all year, they didn’t lose a game, and he’s also a selector with the seniors.

“I think he is loving it at the minute, he has really enjoyed the year. It’s been good. Good for him since he retired and good for us as a team.

“Having him around the dressing room is nothing new, he’s always been around since I was playing juvenile football all the way up, but I suppose it’s nice to have him back.”

Former Fermanagh forward Kieran Donnelly is in his second year managing the Monaghan champions, who face Down champions Burren in Sunday’s Ulster club quarter-final in Newry.

So is it a good cop, bad cop routine with the former Ard Stuithoir?

“More like two bad cops!” grins Duffy. “No it’s not like that actually, there’s four boys in the management team with Mick McCormack and Fergal Quinn from Dromore, who is definitely the bad cop!

“They’ve got a good balance, the boys seem to work well together and sure look, when you’re winning, everybody’s happy.

“We’re loving it at the moment, we’re in a good place.

“The Monaghan championship was tough again this year. We had four tough games to win it so when you come out of it you’re always well set for a good run in Ulster.”

Scotstown won the last of their four Ulster club titles in 1989 and lost their last final appearance three years ago against Crossmaglen.

With holders Slaughtneil out of the equation, and Kilcoo beaten in Down by Sunday’s opponents Burren, the Ulster championship looks a wide open race.

“Maybe,” Duffy says, “but I think every year you kind of think we could win this this year if we stay injury-free, because you’d always fancy your chances.

“With Slaughtneil gone every team will think ‘maybe this is a chance for us’ but you can’t look past the next game, you just can’t.

“Burren have tradition, they are one of the aristocrats of Ulster club football.

“They’re going to come in with great confidence and will feel they’re an Ulster club side. They’ve just beaten Kilcoo and if we were playing Kilcoo everyone would be telling us they were favourites. And they have home advantage, which is a big thing too.”