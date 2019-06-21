News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Duffy inspires brilliant comeback for Yeats County

By Liam Maloney
Friday, June 21, 2019 - 10:51 PM

Sligo 2-15 - 4-7 Roscommon

Sligo’s superb comeback, inspired by Gavin Duffy’s brilliant goals, earned a Connacht MFC semi-final place at Markievicz Park.

Roscommon, who had to avoid to defeat to make the knockout stages, went six points up, 2-3 to 0-3, by the 15th minute, with goals from Mark Purcell and Aaron Oyiki. Eoghan Smith and Gavin Duffy led Sligo’s fightback. Roscommon’s third goal from Adam McDermott left the Rossies 3-4 to 0-8 up at the break.

Duffy’s goal brought Sligo level and his fourth point put Sligo ahead, 1-12 to 3-5, with 44 minutes gone. Roscommon edged back in front but another Duffy goal saw Sligo home.

Scorers for Sligo: Gavin Duffy (2-4), Eoghan Smith (0-5, 2f), Jack Davitt (0-2), Lee Deignan (0-1), Oisin Gorman (0-1), Canice Mulligan (0-1), Oisin Hynes (0-1)

Scorers for Roscommon: Adam McDermott (1-3), Mark Purcell (1-1), Aaron Oyiki (1-0), Patrick Gavin (1-0), Ben O’Carroll (0-1), Ronan Garvin (0-1), Evan Corcoran (0-1)

Sligo:

J Teape, K Feely, M Connolly-McGowan, O Hynes, C Mulligan, C McKeon, C Finn, J Keaney, J Lavin, O McDonagh, E Smith, C Matthews, L Deignan, O Gorman, G Duffy. Subs: J Davitt for C Matthews, 27; S Muldowney for M Connolly-McGowan, h-t; D Walsh for O McDonagh, 53; L Casserly for L Deignan, 59

Roscommon:

C Feely, P Gavin, C Glennon, C Lohan, S Trundle, R Fallon, O Cregg, C Feely, J McDermott, E Colleran, B O’Carroll, M Purcell, A McDermott, A Oyiki, R Garvin. Subs: L Walsh for C Lohan, 37; E Corcoran for E Colleran, 37; G Murray for O Cregg, 55; M Naughton for J McDermott, 59

Referee: Declan Corcoran (Mayo)

