Dubs deserve credit, not criticism, says McFadden

Donegal midfielder Hugh McFadden believes Dublin aren’t being given enough credit for their success.

Although he can see why his county board put forward a motion seeking to prohibit a team from designating Croke Park as a home venue in the Super 8, the Killybegs man can only applaud what Dublin.

have been doing on the field.

“In the last few weeks, we have been reading reports about the financial backing they receive. These things give Dublin an added preparation value but what gets lost is the sheer quality of player they have in their squad. They have some of the best footballers that ever played the game and when it comes down to that crunch final 10 minutes in an All-Ireland final, they have the know-how and expertise to show they are ahead of us.

“At the same time, people talk about their dominance, and that is evident, but they won a couple of those All-Ireland finals by one point. It is not as if they are winning them by nine or 10 points. Last year (in the final), Tyrone were absolutely phenomenal in the first 20 minutes until they conceded 1-3 and that gave Dublin the platform to go on and win the game.

"They are the top dogs and the top dogs for a reason but there are plenty of teams out there who are trying to plot their downfall this summer.”

In terms of competing with Dublin, McFadden didn’t have a problem with them playing two Super 8 games in Croke Park as they did last year.

But he can understand why people find fault with it.

“I suppose there are two different ways to look at it. As a player, I don’t even pay attention to it.

“As a player, the only place you want to beat Dublin is in a full Croke Park and that is the reality of it.

“As a member of the Association, looking at the fairness of it, I can see where they (Donegal) were coming from. It is a home venue. But it does not bother me as a player. I will go out and play wherever they want to play.”

Beginning in Ballybofey against Meath this Sunday, McFadden hopes the rescheduling to suit the provincial champions benefits Donegal but insists they have to deliver irrespective of where they play.

Last year we played away to Dublin. It’s not an excuse we didn’t get up to the levels that day and that broke or momentum but we can’t make excuses.

"We had a home game against Tyrone, it was set up for us to deliver a performance to get through but Tyrone were far better on the day.

“This year it (starting with a home game) gives you a chance to continue your momentum to the second week. But whatever team can perform consistently to the highest level is going to get through regardless.”