Dubs and Cats meet again in first round

Colin Fennelly of Kilkenny shoots to score a goal which was subsequently disallowed during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Kilkenny and Dublin at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny earlier this year. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, October 11, 2019 - 12:00 AM

For the third year in a row, Kilkenny and Dublin will face off in the first round of the Leinster SHC in 2020 while Wexford yet again don’t start their campaign until Round 2.

The province’s round-robin scheduling sees a repeat of the 2018 fixtures, the two exceptions being Laois replacing Offaly and Round 3 split over back-to-back weekends.

Kilkenny, whose bye comes in Round 3, also have a three-week break for the second year in a row. After entertaining Laois in Round 2 on May 16 or 17, they don’t play again until June 6 or 7 when they take on Galway While Dublin and Kilkenny’s home and away games alternate for the third consecutive provincial season, Galway open their campaign with trips on the road.Wexford conclude their round-robin stage in the defence of the Bob O’Keeffe Cup with visits to Laois and Kilkenny.

Laois, like Offaly and Carlow before them, finish up their round-robin schedule before the final round having faced Galway at home, Kilkenny away, Dublin away and Wexford at home.

Meanwhile, Liam Cahill will face his native Tipperary in his first Championship game as Waterford manager in next year’s Munster SHC. After the confirmed schedule was revealed by the Irish Examiner last week, the provisional dates for the 2020 provincial championship were issued yesterday.

Clubs delay Clare manager decision

Like this past season, there will be a gap weekend for all five counties between Rounds 2 and 3, which allows Munster to ensure no team ends their campaign with two successive home or away matches. However, unlike in Leinster, Cork and Clare face three matches in the space of 14 or 15 days, the Banner having to line out four times in the space of five weekends.

According to the Munster GAA website, Waterford will play their two home games at Walsh Park. Both Munster and Leinster finals are pencilled in for the weekend of June 28.

2020 Munster SHC schedule:

Round 1 (May 9/10)

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh; Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park; Clare bye.

Round 2 (May 16/17)

Limerick v Waterford, LIT Gaelic Grounds; Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium; Cork bye.

Round 3 (30/31)

Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park; Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park.

Round 4 (June 6/7)

Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh; Limerick v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Round 5 (June 13/14)

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park; Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium.

2020 Leinster SHC schedule:

Round 1 (May 9/10)

Dublin v Kilkenny, Laois v Galway, Wexford bye.

Round 2 (May 16/17)

Kilkenny v Laois, Wexford v Dublin, Galway bye.

Round 3A (May 23/24)

Wexford v Galway, Kilkenny bye, Dublin and Laois free.

Round 3B (May 30/31)

Dublin v Laois, Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford free.

Round 4 (June 6/7)

Laois v Wexford, Galway v Kilkenny, Dublin bye.

Round 5 (June 13/14)

Kilkenny v Wexford, Galway v Dublin, Laois bye.

2020 Joe McDonagh Cup draw:

Round 1

Antrim v Westmeath, Kerry v Meath, Carlow bye.

Round 2

Westmeath v Kerry, Carlow v Antrim, Meath bye.

Round 3A

Carlow v Meath, Westmeath bye, Antrim and Kerry free.

Round 3B

Antrim v Kerry. Carlow, Meath and Westmeath free.

Round 4

Kerry v Carlow, Meath v Westmeath, Antrim free.

Round 5

Westmeath v Carlow, Meath v Antrim, Kerry bye.

2020 Christy Ring Cup draw:

Group 1, Round 1

Offaly v Derry, Sligo v Wicklow;

Round 2

Wicklow v Offaly, Derry v Sligo;

Round 3

Offaly v Sligo, Wicklow v Derry.

Group 2, Round 1

Roscommon v Kildare, Down v London;

Round 2

London v Roscommon, Kildare v Down;

Round 3

Roscommon v Down, London v Kildare.

2020 Nicky Rackard Cup draw:

Group 1, Round 1

Armagh v Donegal, Leitrim v Longford;

Round 2

Longford v Armagh, Donegal v Leitrim;

Round 3

Armagh v Leitrim, Longford v Donegal

Group 2, Round 1

Mayo v Warwickshire, Tyrone v Monaghan;

Round 2

Monaghan v Mayo, Warwickshire v Tyrone;

Round 3

Mayo v Tyrone, Monaghan v Warwickshire.

2020 Lory Meagher Cup draw:

Round 1

Cavan v Lancashire, Louth v Fermanagh;

Round 2

Fermanagh v Cavan, Lancashire v Louth;

Round 3

Cavan v Louth, Fermanagh v Lancashire.

Seamus Hickey hopes technology comes to aid of referees

TOPIC: Hurling

