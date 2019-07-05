News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dublin's David Treacy wary of Laois goal rush

David Treacy. Picture: Sportsfile
By Paul Keane
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Dublin attacker David Treacy has refused to term their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final clash with Laois a ‘banana skin’, insisting it’s a 50-50 Championship clash.

The Dubs are favourites to march past the new Joe McDonagh Cup champions and to set up a quarter-final proper with Tipperary at Croke Park on Sunday week.

But Eddie Brennan’s side are riding a wave of momentum and will have home advantage in Portlaoise.

They also came up just two points short of Dublin in this year’s National League and Walsh Cup competitions.

Asked if it’s a classic banana skin tie, Treacy said: “I wouldn’t even call it a banana skin. It’s going to be a massive test. Their top eight, from midfield up, are very, very skilful and very talented hurlers. They’ve a brilliant setup there with great experience.

“Obviously Niall Corcoran is involved with them now and his stamp is all over that team in terms of their physicality and attitude.

“Then you have the quality up front, they scored 3-26 last weekend and against any team, I don’t care who you say, that shows they have a lot of firepower up front.”

Dalo's Extra-time: Hurling can have 16 competitive counties with help from Croker

Laois also knocked five goals past Kerry and four past Offaly in the McDonagh Cup. Treacy, who is hoping to be fit after missing Dublin’s win over Galway due to a groin/hip strain, expects them to go for more goals.

“They have the quality to do that,” he said. “Eddie Brennan was known for scoring goals with Kilkenny. We are fully aware of how that goes and our backs will be prepared for that challenge.”

READ MORE

Hurling Hands: TJ Ryan - 'I probably wasn’t going fast enough to injure the legs, and I was lucky with my hands'

More on this topic

Kirwan: Laois game is like our All-Ireland final

Rock ready to deliver again

Galway unlikely to abandon defensive strategy

Cadogan unsure if Cork have taken path of least resistance

DublinGAASportTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Thursday 66 has Shane Lowry among the Irish Open leaders

Harriet Dart sets up Ashleigh Barty showdown after storming into third round

Moving to Everton freed me from pressure at Barcelona – Andre Gomes

Manchester City pay top money for hot Rod


Lifestyle

Tommy Tiernan provides legendary slagging in Cork's Marquee

Sneakily scrolling your newsfeed at work...Should your boss confiscate your phone?

The story of Irish indentured servants sent from here to the Caribbean

New concept may have solution to Ireland’s festival-season tent-trashing habit

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »