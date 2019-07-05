Dublin's David Treacy wary of Laois goal rush

Dublin attacker David Treacy has refused to term their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final clash with Laois a ‘banana skin’, insisting it’s a 50-50 Championship clash.

The Dubs are favourites to march past the new Joe McDonagh Cup champions and to set up a quarter-final proper with Tipperary at Croke Park on Sunday week.

But Eddie Brennan’s side are riding a wave of momentum and will have home advantage in Portlaoise.

They also came up just two points short of Dublin in this year’s National League and Walsh Cup competitions.

Asked if it’s a classic banana skin tie, Treacy said: “I wouldn’t even call it a banana skin. It’s going to be a massive test. Their top eight, from midfield up, are very, very skilful and very talented hurlers. They’ve a brilliant setup there with great experience.

“Obviously Niall Corcoran is involved with them now and his stamp is all over that team in terms of their physicality and attitude.

“Then you have the quality up front, they scored 3-26 last weekend and against any team, I don’t care who you say, that shows they have a lot of firepower up front.”

Laois also knocked five goals past Kerry and four past Offaly in the McDonagh Cup. Treacy, who is hoping to be fit after missing Dublin’s win over Galway due to a groin/hip strain, expects them to go for more goals.

“They have the quality to do that,” he said. “Eddie Brennan was known for scoring goals with Kilkenny. We are fully aware of how that goes and our backs will be prepared for that challenge.”