Dublin U20s dominate in one-sided semi-final against Meath

Luke Swan of Dublin with Meath's Michael Gavin. (©INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon)
By Rónan Mac Lochlainn
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 05:19 PM

Dublin 2-14 - 0-7 Meath

Dublin dominated from start to finish when cruising past Meath by thirteen points in their one-sided Eirgrid Leinster Under 20 Football Championship semi-final at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts raced from the block with a scruffy Luke Swan goal in the 3rd minute rewarding their early pressure and they were soon seven points clear following points by Evan Caulfield, Swan and Ciaran Archer.

The visitors finally opened their account through a 13th minute free from Luke Mitchell but Dublin continued to control matters with two scores in quick succession from Mark Lavin pushing Dublin 1-8 to 0-3 by half-time.

Any hopes of a Meath comeback were dispelled within three minutes of the restart as Lorcan O’Dell cleverly raced through to fire home an excellent solo goal and Dublin piled on the misery from that juncture with substitute Padraig Purcell impressing with two points in the final quarter.

Dublin's Lorcan O'Dell with Meath's Michael Murphy. (©INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon)
Scorers for Dublin: L O’Dell 1-2, L Swan 1-1, E Caulfield 0-3, M Lavin, C Archer, K McKeon, P Purcell 0-2 each.

Scorers for Meath: L Mithcell 0-2 (2f), L Byrne (’45), J Morris (f), D McGow, M Costello, C Rogers 0-1 each.

Dublin: J O’Neill; A Murphy, A Rafter, J Bannon; R Dwyer, A Waddick, L Gannon; K McGinnis, E Caulfield; M Lavin, L O’Dell, S Foran; C Archer, L Swan, K McKeon. Subs: P Purcell for Foran (41), A Fearon for Caulfield (48), C Kinsella for Gannon (53), S Braiden O’Byrne for Lavin (53), C Tyrell for Murphy (57).

Meath: S Brennan; B Wyer, J O’Hare, M Gavin; C Hickey, L Byrne, M Murphy; J Flynn, D McGow; M Costello, A Lynch, J O’Connor; J Morris, L Mitchell, C Rogers. Subs: C Farrelly for Murphy (35), D Keating for Rogers (40), B O’Connell for Lynch (48), P Matthews for O’Connor (53), S Bannon for Gavin (57).

REF: John Hickey (Carlow)

