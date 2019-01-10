NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Dublin to play two 'double-header' fixtures at Croke Park

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 06:23 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Lidl National League Division 1 champions Dublin will play two glamour 2019 regulation fixtures at Croke Park.

These games will serve as curtain-raisers and ‘double-headers’ alongside Dublin’s male counterparts at the Drumcondra venue.

Dublin, who are also the reigning TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions, will open the defence of their Lidl NFL Division 1 crown with a fixture at Croke Park against Donegal on Saturday, February 2, at 5pm.

This game will be followed by the meeting of Dublin and Galway in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League at 7pm.

On Saturday, February 23, Dublin will take on old rivals Mayo in the Lidl NFL at Croke Park, again with a 5pm throw-in time.

This game will be a repeat of the 2018 Lidl NFL Division 1 final at Parnell Park, which Dublin won to secure a first ever top-flight title.

Following this latest meeting on February 23, the Dublin and Mayo men’s teams will play in the Allianz NFL at 7pm.

Last February, Dublin and Mayo were also involved in a ‘double-header’ at Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar, with both games screened LIVE by eir sport.


KEYWORDS

DublinCroke ParkGAAFootball

More in this Section

Cork Football 2024: All you need to know

Cork GAA must kick off football plan on the front foot

RTÉ to cover league and club GAA this year

Kilbane: We need Doherty and Coleman in Ireland line-up


Lifestyle

Would you take your kids and ex-husband on a ‘modern honeymoon’ like Gwyneth Paltrow?

9 of David Bowie’s favourite hang-outs in New York

Darina Allen's top food trends for 2019

Get your daily dose of of sunshine vitamin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »