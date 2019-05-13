NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin to open five-in-a-row bid in Portlaoise

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 13, 2019 - 04:35 PM

Portlaoise and Tullamore will play host to this year's Leinster Football Championship quarter-finals in a pair of double-headers.

Defending champions Dublin will face Louth at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise on Saturday, May 25, at 7pm.

That's after Meath face Carlow the same evening at 5pm.

The following day will see Bord na Mona O’Connor Park host the clash of Westmeath and Laois at 2pm.

That will be followed by the meeting of Kildare and Longford at 4pm.

