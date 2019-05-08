NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin the standout side in Leinster minor championship games

Robbie Bolger in action for Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile
By Kevin Egan
Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 09:56 PM

Dublin were the standout side in tonight’s round of Leinster minor championship games as they easily brushed aside the challenge of Wexford at Enniscorthy, despite losing wing forward Ryan O’Dwyer to a red card after just 12 minutes of play.

Dublin already had three points on the board at that stage, two from the boot of Fionn Murray, and they were 0-5 to no score in front by the time Wexford finally opened their account with 21 minutes gone.

A stunning solo goal from Robbie Bolger gave the Dubs a 1-7 to 0-3 interval lead and when Murray added two goals in as many minutes immediately after the restart, they were well on their way to a 3-12 to 1-10 win.

In the other game in the group, Meath edged a dour but crucial encounter with Offaly at Páirc Tailteann by 0-8 to 0-5, coming back from 0-4 to 0-3 behind at half time while keeping Offaly scoreless for 28 minutes of the second half. Ryan Bell shot four second half points for Meath while all Offaly’s scores came from frees, including a 58 th minute score that saw their supporters clamour for a penalty.

There was no shortage of drama at O’Moore Park where Westmeath scored four points in the first two minutes; led by 1-9 to 0-4 early in the second half; but still fell short by the minimum margin as goals from PJ Ward, Oisín Hooney and Brian Whelan (penalty) gave Laois a 3-6 to 1-11 victory.

In the other game in this group, Jack Duggan’s 19 th minute goal and late points from Kevin Tansey and Keelin McCann were enough to keep Longford’s chances of progression alive. They scraped past Carlow by 1-8 to 0-9 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Finally Kildare made it two wins from two and guaranteed their place in the knockout stages with a 1-18 to 0-16 win over Louth at Ardee, Aaron Browne (0-5) and Ciarán O’Brien (1-2) leading the way for the Lily Whites.

