Dublin succeed in overturning Paul Mannion ban ahead of Leinster semi-final

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 11:53 AM

The Dublin footballers have been given a boost ahead of their Leinster SFC semi-final against Kildare on Sunday.

Paul Mannion has been cleared to play for the Dubs after his ban was overturned by the Central Hearings Committee last night.

Mannion was dismissed in the 25th minute of the 26-point Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Louth for an incident involving Conal McKeever.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin was unhappy with the decision afterwards and the All-Ireland champions lodged an appeal to the one-match suspension, which has been successful.

After the game last month, Gavin said “My first thoughts on seeing it live, I thought he tackled, the ball popped up.”

“(It) certainly didn’t, from my perspective, warrant a red card. Possibly a yellow.

“The Louth player got up afterwards and played on, unlike Paddy Andrews where he didn’t and broke a jaw. I think they were completely different tackles. Paul got the ball first, probably braced himself.

"In fairness to the Louth guy, he got up and played on. My initial reaction is it was certainly not a red card."

The CHC ruled that the alleged infraction of "behaving in a way which is dangerous to an opponent" was not proven.

Armagh's Brendan Donaghy was unsuccessful in his appeal and will miss their Ulster semi-final replay against Cavan.

