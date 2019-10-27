News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dublin SFC: Thomas Davis shock holders to set up final date with 'Boden

Dublin SFC: Thomas Davis shock holders to set up final date with 'Boden
By Rónan Mac Lochlainn
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 08:52 PM

Thomas Davis and Ballyboden St Enda’s will contest this year’s Dublin Senior Football Championship final, after semi-final wins over Kilmacud Crokes and St Jude’s, respectively, at Parnell Park on Saturday evening.

In a massive shock, Thomas Davis overcame a sloppy start to dethrone reigning champions, Kilmacud, by 2-12 to 1-10. Second-half goals from Ciaran Farrelly and Brendan Kirby were pivotal.

Their victory was particularly impressive given their struggles, as they only confirmed their presence in this year’s championship by winning the Senior 2 equivalent last winter.

Crokes had pushed 0-4 to 0-1 ahead, thanks to points from Craig Dias, Pat Burke, Callum Pearson, and Shane Horan.

The holders, while not showing the qualities that made them such deserving winners 12 months ago, still held the upper hand, following further scores by Burke and Horan. They were 0-6 to 0-3 clear by the 27th minute.

Thomas Davis finished the half impressively, with excellent strikes from Eoin Kirby and Ryan Deegan, before an Eoin Kirby free brought the sides level, well into first-half added time.

That momentum was maintained upon the restart, as Farrelly pounced after Kilmacud goalkeeper, David Nestor, fumbled a long delivery from the influential Deegan.

READ MORE

Brace form Luke Connolly the difference as Nemo Rangers overcome Duhallow in Cork SFC

Deegan fired over a superb point soon after and, in the 40th minute, the underdogs landed another body blow to Kilmacud, as midfielder Brendan Kirby timed his run well to fire past Nestor.

Kilmacud replied with a goal, when the ball went in off the fingertips of Davis’s full-back, Brian Kirby, but the Tallaght side’s work-rate and counter-attacking kept them in front until the finish.

Crokes were unable to build on that goal, with key attacker, Paul Mannion, forced off through injury in the 11th minute. 

As they struggled to pierce a well-organised Thomas Davis defence, they conceded further scores to Cian Murphy, Eoin Kirby, and Seán Reilly and lost by five points.

Ballyboden St Enda’s also finished strongly, as they beat near-neighbours, St Jude’s, 2-10 to 1-10 in the first instalment of the Donnycarney double-header. 

St Jude’s dominated the opening period, albeit with a strong breeze at their backs, and were full value for their six point (1-8 to 1-2) interval advantage.

However, Boden were a different proposition after the break, with a late goal from Colm Basquel sealing their first final appearance since 2015.

Last year’s beaten finalists, St Jude’s, opened brightly, with Chris Guckian’s link play and driving runs from deep a source of joy. 

He rifled a third-minute goal onto Darragh Gogan’s net to give his side a 1-1 to 0-0 lead, after Kevin McManamon had opened his side’s account with a fine point after just fourteen seconds.

St Enda’s settled briefly, thanks to a Ross McGarry point and a well-taken Darren O’Reilly goal, but their struggles around the middle third allowed St Jude’s to build up a healthy advantage by the break, thanks to scores from Tom Devlin, Pádraic Clarke, McManamon, and Niall Coakley.

However, St Jude’s could only muster two points in the second-half, as the 2016 All-Ireland winners trimmed their deficit, following unanswered points by O’Reilly, Declan O’Mahony, and a brace of Colm Basquel frees.

Coakley stalled their momentum briefly, with a free, but an excellent move, involving Michael Darragh Macauley and Ryan Basquel, culminated in Colm Basquel crashing home past Paul Copeland for the match-defining score, in the 55th minute.

READ MORE

Wexford SHC final: St Martin’s secure second title in three years

More on this topic

Meath SFC final: History and silverware secured by RatoathMeath SFC final: History and silverware secured by Ratoath

Limerick Premier IHC final replay: O’Keeffe goal secures senior status for BlackrockLimerick Premier IHC final replay: O’Keeffe goal secures senior status for Blackrock

Limerick SFC final: Easy for Newcastle WestLimerick SFC final: Easy for Newcastle West

Kildare SFC final: Superb Sarsfields end Moorefield dominanceKildare SFC final: Superb Sarsfields end Moorefield dominance


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Five things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League actionFive things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Meath SFC final: History and silverware secured by RatoathMeath SFC final: History and silverware secured by Ratoath

Limerick Premier IHC final replay: O’Keeffe goal secures senior status for BlackrockLimerick Premier IHC final replay: O’Keeffe goal secures senior status for Blackrock

Kildare SFC final: Superb Sarsfields end Moorefield dominanceKildare SFC final: Superb Sarsfields end Moorefield dominance


Lifestyle

A tear-inducing tribute to the human trafficking victims was among the highlights of Sinead O'Connor's magnificent gig in Cork, writes Aine Bonner.Review: Tear-inducing tribute to trafficking victims among highlights of Sinead O'Connor gig

Esther N McCarthy rounds up the best scares, shares and fares.Midterm Moments: The best scares, shares and fares this Halloween

Robert Hume, author of The Hidden Lives of Jack the Ripper’s Victims, unearths the extraordinary rags-to-riches-to-rags tale of Mary Jane Kelly (‘Ginger’), who fell prey to the infamous killerTragic saga of Jack the Ripper’s Irish victim, Mary Jane Kelly

By now, you have to look a little harder for them under fallen leaves but wild mushrooms are still on the ground and the picking season can continue into November.Be careful picking mushrooms- Ireland has 2,500 species, including 8 'magic'

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »