Dublin or Kerry: Who does the rest of the country want to win?

What do other counties want out of Sunday? Michael Moynihan is our Marty Whelan, getting the votes of juries all over Ireland.

Antrim: Memories don’t fade in the northeast. You only have to mention the 1944 All-Ireland final and Kerry’s tactics against Antrim: a strong vote for Dublin here.

Armagh: Can afford to be magnanimous. Have had some tough outings over the years against Kerry but their greatest day also came against the southerners, in 2002, so for the sake of old pals will vote for the Kingdom.

Cavan: Another side with a long history involving Kerry and not Dublin, not least the famous Polo Grounds final of 1947.

The memories of a few nights in Toots Shor’s will get Kerry a vote here.

Derry: By the same token as Armagh, the Derry lads will feel generous, given their stunning victory over Dublin in the 1993 semi-final. A vote here for Dublin.

Donegal: More generosity here. The last time Donegal got to an All-Ireland final Kerry denied them the ultimate prize but in the semi-final they produced a masterclass to beat Dublin.

The history isn’t as sharp with the Dubs, so Donegal vote Dublin.

Down: It only takes 0.3 seconds for a Down person to mention, in any context you can think of, that they always beat Kerry in the championship. On that basis they vote for their old pals from the deep south.

Fermanagh: A county without a strong history involving either Kerry or Dublin: a spoiled vote.

Monaghan: Not inclined to forget the 1985 All-Ireland semi-final too easily, when they took Kerry to a replay.

Remember Eamon McEneaney’s point from a free? Every Monaghan person will re-enact it for you. Vote for Dublin.

Tyrone: Hmm, interesting. Their current side couldn’t get past Dublin last year, or Kerry this year. Which side would they feel confident about beating next year? Toss of a coin, but a tentative vote for Kerry.

Carlow: The classic situation: a mid-level county which might be achieving more if not for Dublin’s vast shadow. Will surely vote for Kerry in a hope that the blue tide will recede to their benefit.

Kildare: Often seen as one of the counties which could challenge Dublin but yet to do so.

Would appreciate a chance to flex their muscles in a football championship not dominated by their neighbours. Vote for Kerry.

Kilkenny: Are you kidding me?

Laois: Time long gone, unfortunately, when Liam Irwin and his like were able to look forward to Leinster titles. As a result, a vote for Kerry to enable them to break free of Dublin’s dominance.

Longford: It may seem a long time ago now, but in reality it was only six years ago when Longford beat Dublin at U21 level. Accordingly, Longford votes for the Dubs to recover from that shock Sunday.

Louth: The waves of Dublin people priced out of the capital flooding to Louth for houses don’t tip the balance here.

Louth vote for Kerry to help overthrow the Dubs’ reign of terror.

Meath: Neighbours and rivals and sworn enemies of the sky blue, Meath will be keen to see Dublin beaten so that they can once again park SUVs all over the north inner city on big match days.

Vote for Kerry.

Offaly: These lads will want Dublin to win — not because they’re suffering from Stockholm syndrome, but because it ensures their achievement in 1982 is all the more remarkable.

Westmeath: Will the last vestiges of the Páidí Ó Se era bring the Westmeath vote in for Kerry? Possibly, but they’re surely tired anyway of the thousand-year Reich — er, Dublin’s rule. Vote for Kerry.

Wexford: Will memories of that hammering in the Leinster final of 2008 colour the voting patterns here? We think so, with Matty Forde the jury foreman giving Kerry the thumbs-up.

Wicklow: A vote for Kerry, if only for the fact that swathes of the county still resent the fact that Sean Doherty was born there but starred for the Dubs in the seventies.

Clare: The Miltown Malbay massacre is offset by the glories of 1992 — when, don’t forget, Dublin barred the way in the All-Ireland semi-final. A vote for neighbours Kerry.

Cork: A vote for Dublin for reasons too numerous to enumerate.

Limerick: The ‘what- ifs’ mount up — if Limerick had gotten over the line in 2003 or 2004, how would football have developed within the county? A vote for Dublin.

Tipperary: Still celebrating the hurling.

Waterford: See above for ‘Ulster teams, magnanimity of’. Based on the Déise shocking Kerry back in 1957, a vote for their Munster neighbours here.

Galway: Not only did Dublin beat Galway to make their breakthrough back in the 70’s, they beat them last year as the westerners were making positive shapes.

And, of course, don’t mention 1983. Vote for Kerry.

Leitrim: The most romantic breakthrough of all time, Leitrim was the county the entire country fell in love with back in 1994 as they won the Connacht championship, but who was waiting to spoil all our fun? The Dubs. Another box ticked for Kerry.

Mayo: When it comes to painful histories here’s a county which has been mauled by both finalists almost equally. But any time a Gaelic football team loses an All-Ireland because of two own-goals, the opposition on that day tend to take on an almost supernatural aura. Accordingly, Mayo vote for Kerry.

Roscommon: A western side which finally bucks the voting trend! Those of us with long memories can recall the 1989 All-Ireland final, when Roscommon didn’t — how could we put this? — stand on ceremony and got stuck into Kerry.

They might have won it and Dermot Earley, everyone’s favourite player, could have collected a medal, but the Kingdom spoiled the party. Vote for Dublin.

Sligo: Another case of what might have been here. Ten years ago a struggling Kerry side could have been beaten in Austin Stack Park in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers, losing by a point and missing a late penalty which would surely have gotten them over the line. Another vote for Dublin.

Verdict: Not as close as expected, with Kerry winning comfortably, though this process in unlikely to be necessary to determine the winners.

