NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Dublin, Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow join Kilkenny to secure place in knockout stage

By Kevin Egan
Wednesday, May 15, 2019 - 11:30 PM

Dublin, Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow all secured their place in the knockout stages of the Leinster minor football championship last night, joining Kildare who wrapped up a semi-final spot with their win over Kilkenny on Tuesday evening in Nowlan Park.

They will be joined by the winners of Laois and Longford who meet on Saturday evening in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, with a draw enough for Laois to secure top spot and the other automatic semi-final place, alongside Kildare.

Westmeath are guaranteed a slot in the quarter-finals but will move straight into the last four if Longford pick up a home win, and the Lake County will certainly bring plenty of confidence into that tie after racking up a 4-12 to 0-8 win over Carlow tonight at TEG Cusack Park.

READ MORE

Paul O’Donovan absent for Irish team for European Championships

They got off to a flying start with a goal from Luke Buckley, but it was Athlone player Shane Reid who was the star for the rest of the game, firing in a hat-trick.

Goals were key down the road in Tullamore as well, where Dublin hit the net early through Robbie Bolger and Fionn Murray to take a nine-point lead after 20 minutes, but Offaly rallied well with Morgan Tynan, Cormac Delaney and Darragh Flynn all in good scoring form. Several missed goal chances, including two penalties, proved costly however as Dublin ran out 2-13 to 0-13 winners.

Dublin will now play Wicklow in the quarter-final round, with Wicklow also in flying form after they hammered Louth, 5-18 to 0-10, in Aughrim. Eoin Doyle (2) and Matthew Ging netted in the first quarter to quickly settle any home nerves with Joe Prendergast and Conor Fulham adding late green flags to further emphasise their dominance.

In the night’s other game, Meath made short work of Wexford at Navan, with six different players finding the net in a 6-13 to 0-7 win.

More on this topic

Cork's Conor Counihan appointed appointed as project co-ordinator for Gaelic football

The Midweek Game would give lesser lights chance to shine

Learn valuable lessons when out of your comfort zone

One foul swoop and access all areas in peril

More in this Section

Cork's Conor Counihan appointed appointed as project co-ordinator for Gaelic football

Conor Counihan appointed to key Cork football role

Man City ‘disappointed, but regrettably not surprised’ at UEFA FFP investigation

Benitez and Ashley poised for talks


Lifestyle

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

Women take centre stage in the latest Game of Thrones series. Meet the Irish women of Winterfell

Mountain man: Pat Fitzpatrick puts his new fitness regimen to the test in the Comeraghs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »