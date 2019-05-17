Dublin legend Anton O'Toole dies aged 68

Four-time All-Ireland SFC winner Anton O'Toole has died, aged 68.

O'Toole, who made his senior debut for the Dubs in 1972 passed away after battling an illness.

He won All-Ireland titles in 1974, '76, ''77 and '83.

Tributes have been pouring in for O'Toole with many paying tribute to the Dublin legend.

It is with sadness this morning that we report the passing of the great Anton O’Toole . Our condolences to his family and all his many friends from all of us at TSS. More to follow ... pic.twitter.com/R7wHXeJ5sP — Templeogue Synge St (@Tempsyngest) May 17, 2019

A father of the city, Anton O'Toole, passed away. A hero who became a fast friend, a wise and kind big brother. That apple-cheeked smile, like his deeds, will live forever. The Blue Panther, he was Dublin in the rare oul' times. Rest easy Tooler. You are loved.@Hill16Army#GAA — Roy Curtis (@RoyCurtis68) May 17, 2019

Am so sorry to hear of the death of Anton O'Toole. A GAA legend and one of the best and kindest people I have ever met. Sincere sympathies to all his family and many friends. RIP Anton. — Mary Carolan (@MaryCarolanIT) May 17, 2019

All-Ireland winner Eamon Fennell also paid tribute to the 'Blue Panther' saying: "I was very fortunate to have met Anton O'Toole lots of times over the last few years. Like the rest of the lads from the 70's, he was a gentleman.

"They helped shape the culture of today's [Dublin] team and Anton was a huge part of helping shape that

