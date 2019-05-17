NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin legend Anton O'Toole dies aged 68

Anton O'Toole in action in the 1984 All-Ireland final
By Joel Slattery
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 09:17 AM

Four-time All-Ireland SFC winner Anton O'Toole has died, aged 68.

O'Toole, who made his senior debut for the Dubs in 1972 passed away after battling an illness.

He won All-Ireland titles in 1974, '76, ''77 and '83.

Tributes have been pouring in for O'Toole with many paying tribute to the Dublin legend.

All-Ireland winner Eamon Fennell also paid tribute to the 'Blue Panther' saying: "I was very fortunate to have met Anton O'Toole lots of times over the last few years. Like the rest of the lads from the 70's, he was a gentleman.

"They helped shape the culture of today's [Dublin] team and Anton was a huge part of helping shape that

