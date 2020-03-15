Dublin ladies football board urges club mentors to desist from organising training sessions

The Dublin ladies football county board has urged club mentors to desist from organising training sessions after concerns were expressed at attempts to ignore the ban on LGFA activity.

The LGFA, along with the GAA and Camogie Association, has imposed a blanket ban on all activity at every age level until Monday, March 30 in response to government advice aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus.

But Dublin LGFA this morning said its officials had received a number of messages from worried members regarding club mentors "organising or trying to set up team training sessions”.

In a series of social media posts, Dublin LGFA asked members to adhere to the ban on activity over the next fortnight.

It also reminded those who may be considering flouting the ban that the LGFA player injury fund has suspended cover to members from March 12-29.

“LGFA will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions.

“In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities,” read the Dublin LGFA post on Twitter.