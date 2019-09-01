News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland replay set to boost GAA coffers to tune of €4m

Kerry's Paul Geaney and Dublin's Paddy Small after the game. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 10:16 PM

The GAA are in line to make close to €4m from the All-Ireland final replay between Dublin and Kerry on September 14, after the teams drew with 1-16 points a piece today.

Ticket prices for the second game in 13 days will be reduced, but it is not certain to what extent. For recent finals that have gone to a replay — the 2012, ’13 and ’14 hurling finals and 2016 football decider — ticket prices have been cut.

For the 2016 replay between Dublin and Mayo, admission for the stands dropped from €80 to €60 and from €40 to €30 for Hill 16.

However, this year full ticket prices have risen to €90 and €45.

The €60 replay admission three years ago was an increase of €10 on the stand ticket for the All-Ireland hurling final replays between 2012 and ’14, while the terrace ticket showed a jump of €5 from those of three years previous.

News on the tickets for the 6pm throw-in on Saturday week are expected to be confirmed by the GAA either later today or on Tuesday. The identity of the referee for the replay should also be known by this weekend.

After Kildare-Longford and Armagh-Cavan earlier this summer, Saturday week is the third replay in the All-Ireland SFC this summer and will be the fifth final replay this year, the others being Kilkenny-Galway (2012), Clare-Cork (’13), Kilkenny-Tipperary (’14), and the aforementioned Dublin-Mayo game.

While John Small faces a battle to be fit after incurring a hand injury in yesterday’s match, he second game could allow James O’Donoghue another opportunity to make the 26-man match-day panel.

Peter Keane did not rule him out of the game and there could yet be swansongs for the likes of Dublin stalwarts Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O’Gara, who did not make the squad yesterday.

