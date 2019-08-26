Dublin defenders will decide which Kerry forwards to mark

Dublin’s defenders will tell Jim Gavin which Kerry attackers they want to mark in Sunday’s All-Ireland final, believes former Dubs star Ray Cosgrove.

The former Kilmacud Crokes sharpshooter argues Jonny Cooper is the best defender in the country and suspects he will pick up Kerry dangerman Paul Geaney in the final.

Speaking on the Renault Irish Examiner GAA Championship Podcast, Cosgrove said:

“This Dublin team is very much player led. The guys go off, they’ll have done their own analysis of the Kerry attack. They’ll have their homework done.

“They drive it themselves. They’ll say to Jim, ‘I fancy picking him up’, or whoever. That’s something Jim leaves to the players, I know from talking to guys in the past.”

Dublin defenders will also use their initiative to make switches during games, Cosgrove said.

They’ll say, you’re getting a bit of trimming. I’ll go over and nullify him. They do take ownership of it themselves. That’s a massive factor that’s been instilled in this Dublin team.

Jonny Cooper is the leader of the Dublin defence, Cosgrove added: “I think Jonny Cooper will probably pick up Paul Geaney. From a physical perspective he’ll be able to match him. Mick Fitzsimons marked the Gooch in 2011, he might pick up Clifford. But they are so transferable.

“I think Jonny Cooper is the best defender in the country so whoever Jonny marks is going to earn whatever they get. He is an absolute dogged defender. He’s like a pitbull.

“His leadership around the place is a real telling factor. He’s a driving force behind the six backs as a unit. He orchestrates everything that goes on. I’m sure at half-time when the talking is done, Jonny is the main man calling the shots.”

Also speaking on the podcast, former Kerry star Declan O’Sullivan described his one encounter with Cooper.

“I remember I came on in Killarney, one of my last years playing. They were beating us by nine or 10 points. He was only a slip of a guy. But his attitude, his intensity…

“In my own head, I was saying this guy needs to calm down a small bit, it’s only the league. But I underestimated him a small bit. That’s what he brings to the whole group. Even in training I’d say he’s a real serious operator, driving the standards.

“He left a lasting mark on me that day.”