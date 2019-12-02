News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin County Board yet to discuss Jim Gavin replacement as they deny Pat Gilroy rumours

Pat Gilroy.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 10:54 AM

The Dublin County Board chairman has said no decision has yet been made on a replacement for Jim Gavin.

Gavin stepped aside as senior football manager on Saturday after leading the county to five successive All-Ireland Football titles.

Reports emerged this morning that 2011 All-Ireland-winning manager Pat Gilroy had first refusal to take the reigns once more.

However, the county board chair Sean Shanley said that is not the case.

Mr Shanley said: "Not that I know of, we haven't spoken to anyone yet and I don't know whether Pat's even interested or not, but we will be speaking to everyone that is interested.

"There is no truth in that (Pat Gilroy rumour), we certainly haven't talked to anyone or even discussed it among ourselves.

"Tonight's management meeting will be the first time it will be discussed."

GAAfootballDublinTOPIC: Dublin GAA

