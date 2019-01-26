Dublin claim victory against determined Carlow side

Dublin 3-15 - 0-18 Carlow

Dublin recorded the win pretty much everyone expected in Mattie Kenny's first Allianz NHL league game as manager but were surprisingly made to fight for the Division 1B points.

Behind by two points at half-time on a rain-sodden evening at Parnell Park, it was Donal Burke who ultimately bailed out the Dubs with a brilliant 1-4.

Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The Na Fianna man didn't start after featuring for DCU in the Fitzgibbon Cup on Thursday, one of a number of Dublin players involved in that game, but made his mark.

It was his 38th minute point that levelled the game before Eamonn Dillon netted to put the 2011 league champions into a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Former underage star Burke then hit three points without reply before cracking in a 65th minute goal that finally killed off Carlow.

But the six-point margin flattered Dublin who were pushed all the way by the McDonagh Cup champions who fancied an 8/1 upset.

Marty Kavanagh was terrific for Carlow and hit 12 points on the night. All but three of those points came from placed balls though he was hugely influential in general play too.

Ted Joyce and Seamus Murphy were also on the mark as Carlow led 0-11 to 1-6 at half-time despite conceding a fourth minute goal to Dublin's Darragh O'Connell.

The break seemed to settle Dublin and they returned for the second-half a different team, opening up with a 1-3 blast to regain the lead.

Dillon scored their goal in the 40th minute after good work by John Hetherton who had a strong game for a Dublin side missing Conal Keaney, Cian O'Callaghan and Mark Schutte.

A terrific start to the National League for the Dubs, with a hard-earned victory over a formidable @Carlow_GAA opposition! 💥 #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/ZYFoZdnvZB— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 26, 2019

Tomas Connolly and Paddy Smyth added points but Burke was the main man in an enjoyable second-half.

He was played in by Dillon for Dublin's third goal and the strike at the Church end of the ground ultimately settled the game.

Dillon and Fiontan McGibb went close for Dublin with goal chances also but Brian Tracey was outstanding on the night in the Carlow goals and twice denied them.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 1-4, Eamonn Dillon 1-1, John Hetherton 0-4 (0-3f), Darragh O'Connell 1-0, Fiontan McGibb 0-2, Oisin O'Rorke 0-1 (0-1f), Feargal Whitely 0-1, Tomas Connolly 0-1, Paddy Smyth 0-1.

Scorers for Carlow: Marty Kavanagh 0-12 (0-9f), Ted Joyce 0-2, Chris Nolan 0-2, James Doyle 0-1, Seamus Murphy 0-1.

Dublin: Alan Nolan; James Madden, Eoghan O'Donnell, Paddy Smyth; Chris Crummey, Sean Moran, Shane Barrett; Jake Malone, Darragh O'Connell; Feargal Whitely, John Hetherton, Fiontan McGibb; Riain McBride, Liam Rushe, Eamonn Dillon.

Subs: Tomas Connolly for Madden (9), Donal Burke for Whitely (h/t), Danny Sutcliffe for Rushe (48), Davy Keogh for Malone (60), Oisin O'Rorke for McGibb (67).

Carlow: Brian Tracey; Alan Corcoran, Paul Doyle, Michael Doyle; Eoin Nolan, David English, Richard Coady; Jack Kavanagh, Sean Whelan; John Michael Nolan, Seamus Murphy, Edward Byrne; Chris Nolan, Ted Joyce, Martin Kavanagh.

Subs: James Doyle for Murphy (43), Jon Nolan for Joyce (49), Richard Kelly for E Nolan (57), Jack Murphy for Byrne (62), Ger Coady for M Doyle (62).

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway).