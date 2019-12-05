News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin chief John Costello fears advanced mark is backward step for Gaelic football

By Colm O'Connor
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 01:22 PM

John Costello fears the introduction of the ‘advanced mark’ is detrimental to the future ‘direction of Gaelic football.’

The new rule will result in “the awarding of a mark to players who cleanly catch a ball kicked from on or outside the opposition’s 45m line, that travels at least 20m without touching the ground.”

Though that rule change received 68.9 % support at Special Congress last October the Dublin official admitted that: “my concern is also predicated on the imposition of yet another layer of decision-making for our overworked referees – although you can already imagine what he or she might be thinking at times: “God, was he inside or outside? Did that go 20 metres or just 19?"

“At issue is what it will mean for the direction of Gaelic football. Is this another step closer to International Rules on home turf?

“Moreover, given the healthy 2019 signals that more teams were re-embracing a genuine attacking philosophy, suggesting the blanket defence era is on the wane, is there really any requirement for such a fundamental rule shift?”

Two other new rules were passed by Special Congress last October – namely a ten-minute sin bin for players for 'black card' offences (73.8 %) along with all kickouts to be taken from the 20-metre line (83.1 %).

The Dublin chief has mixed views on these- all of which will come into force in the O’Byrne Cup this weekend.

“With regard to the other changes while issues may arise over time-wasting during the sin-bin period, I think it could have a positive impact. Research conducted during the league stated that teams with an extra player for a ten-minute sin-bin scored, on average, almost two points more than the 14-man opposition did during that period.

“As for the 20-metre line kickout rule, is it the latest move to slow down the game and curb the influence of goalkeepers who are skilled in quick, short kickouts?

“In an era when the role of the goalkeeper has never been more positive are we trying to lessen their influence?

"What's next? Goalkeepers must wear the old blackthorn style boot or steel toe-capped boot to just drive the ball out to the middle of the field?"

