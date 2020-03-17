News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin camogie great Betty 'Gerry' Hughes passes away

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 04:46 PM

Betty 'Gerry' Hughes (right) was Dublin captain in the 1961 All-Ireland final, pictured with Kay Mills (left) who won her record 15th O'Duffy Cup that day. Photo via Dublin Camogie
Betty 'Gerry' Hughes (right) was Dublin captain in the 1961 All-Ireland final, pictured with Kay Mills (left) who won her record 15th O'Duffy Cup that day. Photo via Dublin Camogie

Dublin camogie great Betty 'Gerry' Hughes has passed away.

Hughes, a member of the CIE club in Inchicore, won nine All-Irelands in a 10-year inter-county career which coincided with the golden era of Dublin camogie, captaining the Dubs to the 1961 and 1962 titles.

A defender, she played from her debut against Antrim in 1954 to her retirement after the 1963 All-Ireland final, the seventh title of Dublin's historic 10 in a row.

A Dublin camogie tribute read: "She is always remembered for a wonderful sporting gesture in 1961 when as captain of the winning All-Ireland side, she handed the O'Duffy Cup to the legendary Kay Mills as Kay was picking up her 15th Senior All-Ireland medal that day and it was widely known it was Kay's final game."

Hughes' death follows that of former teammate and fellow two-time All-Ireland-winning captain Una O'Connor, who passed away earlier this month.

READ MORE

Úna O'Connor, winner of 10 All-Irelands in a row, passes away

