Dublin camogie great Betty 'Gerry' Hughes passes away

Betty 'Gerry' Hughes (right) was Dublin captain in the 1961 All-Ireland final, pictured with Kay Mills (left) who won her record 15th O'Duffy Cup that day. Photo via Dublin Camogie

Dublin camogie great Betty 'Gerry' Hughes has passed away.

Hughes, a member of the CIE club in Inchicore, won nine All-Irelands in a 10-year inter-county career which coincided with the golden era of Dublin camogie, captaining the Dubs to the 1961 and 1962 titles.

A defender, she played from her debut against Antrim in 1954 to her retirement after the 1963 All-Ireland final, the seventh title of Dublin's historic 10 in a row.

A Dublin camogie tribute read: "She is always remembered for a wonderful sporting gesture in 1961 when as captain of the winning All-Ireland side, she handed the O'Duffy Cup to the legendary Kay Mills as Kay was picking up her 15th Senior All-Ireland medal that day and it was widely known it was Kay's final game."

Hughes' death follows that of former teammate and fellow two-time All-Ireland-winning captain Una O'Connor, who passed away earlier this month.