Dublin boss Kenny sights set on extended League run

Dublin manager Mattie Kenny is targeting an extended run in the Allianz hurling league after their breakthrough win over Waterford.

Dublin edged out the 2017 All-Ireland runners-up on Sunday, their first win over a MacCarthy Cup contender in two years.

They beat Cork in Round 2 of the 2017 Division 1A campaign but had only overcome Laois, Antrim, Offaly and Carlow in the league and Championship until Sunday.

Dublin wrap up their 1B campaign on Sunday against Laois and could even finish top of the table if results go their way.

Kenny says he’s keen to go deep into the knock-out stages and has no interest in saving their energy for the Championship.

“I’d be very honest on that one, my belief is that if you look at the number of teams that have won the All-Ireland in the last few years, a lot of them do very well in the league as well,” said Kenny.

“I think the league is a very good competition and if you can get good quality matches in March, I’d be delighted to take them.

“There’s a number of things you’re trying to balance at this time of the year but we’d definitely like a few more competitive matches.

“The more we get the better for this group.”

Kenny said the extra games would also help him to ease key players back into the fold before the Leinster championship.

“There’s a number of guys we need to look at yet; Paul Ryan, Paul Winters, Cian Boland, Mark Schutte, Conal Keaney and Cian O’Callaghan,” said the former Galway selector.

“They’re guys that we’re working hard with to get back onto the pitch over the next number of weeks, to see if we can get some game-time into them.”

Kenny won two All-Ireland club titles with Cuala so knows the Dublin scene inside out.

But he said he’s keen to keep tweaking his team to get a look at as many players as possible in his first spring as boss.

“As we did in the Walsh Cup and in the league all along, our aim is to get match-time into guys, to give different guys opportunities,” he said.

Caolan Conway started against Waterford, his first time in the league to start for us and I thought he put in a huge performance as well.

