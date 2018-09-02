Home»Sport

Dublin aiming for fourth All-Ireland title in a row in final with Tyrone

Sunday, September 02, 2018 - 12:55 PM

Dublin will be aiming to become just the third county to claim four All-Ireland Senior Football titles in a row this afternoon.

Standing in their way is a Tyrone side who have reached the decider for the first time since 2008.

Ahead of the encounter, Dubs defender Jonny Cooper believes the team as a whole have worked hard to be able to cover potential mistakes made during a game.

Jonny Cooper

"From what I see and what I've experienced, the hard work has been put in behind the scenes to allow us to be in that particular position," he said.

"The work, deliberate work, that goes on behind the scenes is probably something that gets us into that position."

Jim Gavin has named an unchanged side for the clash, which means Cian O'Sullivan has been passed fit to start.

Meanwhile, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has brought Mark Bradley into the full-forward line in place of Lee Brennan.

Harte admits his players have a big challenge ahead of them to dethrone Dublin.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.30.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

GAAFootball

Related Articles

Watch: Michael Lyster recalls his favourite memories ahead of last Sunday Game

Unchanged Dublin side preparing for physical battle with Tyrone

How Dublin's footballers found inspiration and perspective in the green fields of France

How Mattie Donnelly found strength on meandering journey to the top

More in this Section

Jose Mourinho demands different luck and different result against Burnley

Unchanged Dublin side preparing for physical battle with Tyrone

Abu Dhabi’s money helped City smash an unfair status quo, claims Vincent Kompany

Lucas Moura finds form under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham


Today's Stories

Good structure is laudable, but it won’t get you up the steps of the Hogan Stand

Declan Rice's silence means controversy rumbles on

Our enjoyment doesn’t come into the equation...

Tipping the meh into Irish pride

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 01, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »