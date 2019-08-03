News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dual stars shine as Kerry cruise to third consecutive Richie McElligott Cup

Dual stars shine as Kerry cruise to third consecutive Richie McElligott Cup
Kerry's Adam O'Sullivan lifts the trophy. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson
By Mortimer Murphy
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 06:37 PM

Kerry 3-22 - 0-12 Down

Starting with the opening 1-4 in proceedings and taking a 14-point lead in with them at half, the Kerry U-20 Hurlers never looked threatened in winning the Richie McElligott Cup for the third successive year in Pairc Tailteann, Navan this afternoon.

It was ironic that the two standout performers in Navan with the Kerry hurlers were hoping to have been playing in the U-20 Football final in Portlaoise until Cork put a halt their gallop.

Minor All-Star-winning footballers Donal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan and Barry Mahony were outstanding when introduced at half time in the semi-final against Meath, to rescue their side, which were seven points down.

Both O’Sullivan and O’Mahony were Kerry’s goalscorers in the first period, Gavin Dooley doing some good work in the build-up to O’Sullivan’s goals in the fourth and 16th minutes as Mahony showed great poise and composure to finish to the net in the final minute of normal time as Kerry led by 3-13 to 0-8 at the break.

Ronan Blair had put over a long distance free for Down’s first point in the ninth minute, but they failed to take a few noticeable opportunities at goal, Conor McCrickard firing a decent shot at goal wide of the post along the ground early in the second period.

Dan Goggin, the impressive Evan Murphy, Michael Lenihan and substitute Seamus O’Halloran joined Michael Slattery and Shane McElligott in adding their names to the score sheet as an increase in rain also led to proceedings waning somewhat in the second half.

Kerry had 19 points to spare in the finish as O‘Sullivan racked up 2-5 in a consummate personal display as the official Man of the Match. Blair was the Mournemen’s main outlet for scores with a total of 0-7 for the full-forward on a disappointing afternoon for Down.

Scorers for Kerry: D O’Sullivan (2-5, 1f), M Slattery (0-8, 7f), B Mahony (1-2), S McElligott and D Goggin (0-2 each), E Murphy, M Lenihan and S O’Halloran (0-1 each)

Scorers for Down: R Blair (0-7, 5f), T Prenter (0-2), C McCrickard, R Costello and S Martin (0-1 each)

Kerry: A O’Sullivan; L Twomey, T Brick, B McAuliffe; G Fennessy, E Murphy, C O’Keeffe; D Hunt, D Goggin; M Lenihan, B Mahony, G Dooley; D O’Sullivan, M Slattery, S McElligott Subs: D O’Donoghue for McElligott (36), E Shanahan for McAuliffe (40), S Sheehan for Hunt (42), J McKenna for Mahony (51), S O’Halloran for Slattery (53)

Down: C McLordan; M McKey, T Murray, A Dorrian; C Watson, R McCrickard, N McFarlane; N Fitzsimmons, P Savage; J Hanrahan, C McCrickard, T Prenter; R Costello, R Blair, S Martin Subs: P Davidson for Hanrahan and C Coulter for MacFarlane (both H/T), C Smyth for McKey (42), P Doran for Martin (52), S Campbell for Smyth (57)

Referee: C Mooney (Down)

More on this topic

Tipperary grind out win despite Mulcahy magicTipperary grind out win despite Mulcahy magic

'Cork football will never go away', says Ricken after U20's All-Ireland heroics

Cork U20s beat Dublin to All-Ireland title after sensational recovery from horror startCork U20s beat Dublin to All-Ireland title after sensational recovery from horror start

Seven-goal blast sees Cork through to All-Ireland semi-finalsSeven-goal blast sees Cork through to All-Ireland semi-finals

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Bury chairman labels EFL ‘destroyer of clubs’ after second game suspendedBury chairman labels EFL ‘destroyer of clubs’ after second game suspended

Pep Guardiola vows to be nicer to his Manchester City players this seasonPep Guardiola vows to be nicer to his Manchester City players this season

Caolan Ward glad he stuck with itCaolan Ward glad he stuck with it

Bandon helps keep high-flying Conor Hourihane groundedBandon helps keep high-flying Conor Hourihane grounded


Lifestyle

House-hunting is a curious blend of agony and ecstasy. Some of us find the myriad of box-ticking extremely stressful — but then again who doesn’t love a good excuse to pore over the property pages, lust after those must-haves in glossy interiors spreads and oh-so-casually stop by auctioneer’s windows during our evening stroll?‘Leave shyness at the door when house-hunting’

From a €48k doll's house to chandeliers and Hollywood legends, we have all the latest from the world of art and antiques.All the latest from the world of art and antiques

Des O’Sullivan previews the August bank holiday weekend auctions in Ballyconneely, Connemara.Go west for paintings, furniture, handbags and even a shotgun

A Shillelagh from the infamous massacre in the quiet Cork village of Ballinhassig in 1845 sold for a hammer price of €5,100 at Fonsie Mealy’s summer auction in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, last week.Ballinhassig massacre shillelagh sells for over €5k

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »