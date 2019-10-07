News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dromtariffe turn on the power in quarter final repaly

Dromtariffe turn on the power in quarter final repaly
By John Tarrant
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 06:10 AM

Dromtariffe 2-16 - 0-13 Ballydesmond

Dromtariffe produced a powerful finish to see off Ballydesmond this entertaining Cork IFC quarter-final replay at Boherbue yesterday.

The hunger and bite that had been absent from their display in the drawn contest returned to fire the 2018 junior champions to victory.

And winning manager James McAulliffe admitted his relief at having a second day out. He explained: “We’re happy after getting out of jail in the drawn game where we underperformed.

“This is a pleasing showing considering we were without two key players. We showed our panel’s strength and that was most pleasing. The lads wanted to prove themselves and we certainly learned alot from two weeks ago”.

Dromtariffe took control from the outset with the Howard brothers, Conor O’Callaghan and Adam Buckley all to the fore while Evan Murphy was sharp in punishing any indiscretions.

Ballydemond though kept in touch through the efforts of Niall Fleming and Daire Moynihan in particular.

The victors had the game’s opening goal - Darren O’Connor perfectly positioned to slide the ball home after Fergal O’Sullivan had produced a marvellous save to deny Seamus O’Sullivan.

That strike handed Dromtarriffe a 1-8 to 0-6 advantage at the break.

Ballydesmond charged back in the third quarter with Donncha O’Connor leading by example and Shane Kelly was denied a goal by Dromtariffe sub ‘keeper Michael O’Brien.

But Ballydesmond’s good work was undone with the dismissal of defender John O’Keeffe.

With the extra man, Dromtariffe were able to dictate matters down the final stretch, with a late goal from Shane Collins adding to their impressive tally.

Scorers for Dromtariffe: E Murphy (0-6, 4f), C O’Callaghan (0-6, 3f), S Collins (1-1), D O’Connor (1-0), M O’Connor (0-2), D O’Donoughue (0-1).

Scorers for Ballydesmond: D O’Connor (0-6, 4f), N Fleming (0-3), D Moynihan, S Carey, S Cronin, J Healy (0-1 each).

DROMTARRIFFE: D Mann; C Cremin, T Howard, S Howard; E Mernagh, C O’Mahony, B O’Keeffe; A Buckley, M Healy; E Murphy, D O’Donoghue, M O’Connor; D O’Connor, S O’Sullivan, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: M O’Brien for D Mann(34 inj), S Collins for M O’Connor (41), S Collins for D O’Connor (48).

BALLYDESMOND: F O’Sullivan; C Linehan, N O’Leary, T Howard; J Healy, Donal Kelly, J O’Keeffe; S Kelly, S Cronin ; R Flynn, S Carey, Donal O’Connor; Donncha O’Connor, D Moynihan, N Fleming.

Subs: L Murphy for R Flynn (6 inj), S Murphy for T Howard(ht), B Fleming for L Murphy(49), K O’Connell for S Cronin(55).

Referee: D Farrell(Mitchelstown).

More on this topic

O’Leary leads the way as Blackrock stun Éire ÓgO’Leary leads the way as Blackrock stun Éire Óg

McDonnell a huge doubt for county finalMcDonnell a huge doubt for county final

Aghabullogue blown away by Knocknagree hurricaneAghabullogue blown away by Knocknagree hurricane

Imokilly's Condon wants improvement for Glen battleImokilly's Condon wants improvement for Glen battle


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'Fantastic game' shows what France are capable ofThe Daily Donal Vlog: 'Fantastic game' shows what France are capable of

Italy pair Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio hit with three-game bansItaly pair Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio hit with three-game bans

England fly-half Ford happy to banish memories of early 2015 World Cup exitEngland fly-half Ford happy to banish memories of early 2015 World Cup exit

Wales lock Adam Beard set to join full training after recovering from appendix surgeryWales lock Adam Beard set to join full training after recovering from appendix surgery


Lifestyle

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »