Dromtariffe turn on the power in quarter final repaly

Dromtariffe 2-16 - 0-13 Ballydesmond

Dromtariffe produced a powerful finish to see off Ballydesmond this entertaining Cork IFC quarter-final replay at Boherbue yesterday.

The hunger and bite that had been absent from their display in the drawn contest returned to fire the 2018 junior champions to victory.

And winning manager James McAulliffe admitted his relief at having a second day out. He explained: “We’re happy after getting out of jail in the drawn game where we underperformed.

“This is a pleasing showing considering we were without two key players. We showed our panel’s strength and that was most pleasing. The lads wanted to prove themselves and we certainly learned alot from two weeks ago”.

Dromtariffe took control from the outset with the Howard brothers, Conor O’Callaghan and Adam Buckley all to the fore while Evan Murphy was sharp in punishing any indiscretions.

Ballydemond though kept in touch through the efforts of Niall Fleming and Daire Moynihan in particular.

The victors had the game’s opening goal - Darren O’Connor perfectly positioned to slide the ball home after Fergal O’Sullivan had produced a marvellous save to deny Seamus O’Sullivan.

That strike handed Dromtarriffe a 1-8 to 0-6 advantage at the break.

Ballydesmond charged back in the third quarter with Donncha O’Connor leading by example and Shane Kelly was denied a goal by Dromtariffe sub ‘keeper Michael O’Brien.

But Ballydesmond’s good work was undone with the dismissal of defender John O’Keeffe.

With the extra man, Dromtariffe were able to dictate matters down the final stretch, with a late goal from Shane Collins adding to their impressive tally.

Scorers for Dromtariffe: E Murphy (0-6, 4f), C O’Callaghan (0-6, 3f), S Collins (1-1), D O’Connor (1-0), M O’Connor (0-2), D O’Donoughue (0-1).

Scorers for Ballydesmond: D O’Connor (0-6, 4f), N Fleming (0-3), D Moynihan, S Carey, S Cronin, J Healy (0-1 each).

DROMTARRIFFE: D Mann; C Cremin, T Howard, S Howard; E Mernagh, C O’Mahony, B O’Keeffe; A Buckley, M Healy; E Murphy, D O’Donoghue, M O’Connor; D O’Connor, S O’Sullivan, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: M O’Brien for D Mann(34 inj), S Collins for M O’Connor (41), S Collins for D O’Connor (48).

BALLYDESMOND: F O’Sullivan; C Linehan, N O’Leary, T Howard; J Healy, Donal Kelly, J O’Keeffe; S Kelly, S Cronin ; R Flynn, S Carey, Donal O’Connor; Donncha O’Connor, D Moynihan, N Fleming.

Subs: L Murphy for R Flynn (6 inj), S Murphy for T Howard(ht), B Fleming for L Murphy(49), K O’Connell for S Cronin(55).

Referee: D Farrell(Mitchelstown).