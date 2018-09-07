Dr Ed Coughlan: Which team will be better than Dublin 2018? The Dubs of 2019

Another All-Ireland senior football championship concluded another Dublin win. That’s six in eight years, four from the last four and they’re not done yet. Normally such repetition would become tiresome but not with this unit.

There is only one team in the country who will be better than this Dublin football team next season and that is next year’s Dublin football team.

The growth on display for everyone to learn from is unparalleled in Irish sport. Never have we had a living, breathing example such as this — others have come close, such as Kilkenny hurling under Brian Cody and Irish rugby under Joe Schmidt, both still works in progress themselves.

Outside of Ireland, one might look to the All Blacks under Graham Henry and now Steve Hansen, the Golden State Warriors under Steve Kerr or the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick. But what Dublin are doing under Jim Gavin may be on a different level altogether, from all of them.

They are the epitome of a work in progress, even as success is achieved; year on year, there always appears to be something or someone to work on. This is not to suggest that others are not thinking this way or aspire to do it even better; it is just that this team, for now, are streets ahead of everyone else.

Traditionally, we were sold the idea that the kingpins of sport were destined for glory because of some innate nonsense that they were born with.

Fortunately, we have since grown up and out of that fantasy and now realise the impact of our environment on the likelihood of success being achieved, let alone sustained.

None of these Dublin players were destined for greatness on their birthday, in fact, to suggest otherwise is an insult to their acquired ethic over the last number of seasons, and the evidence is there for all to see, as insinuated by Stephen Cluxton’s remarks about population and money in his post-match acceptance speech.

They have improved year on year in all aspects of their play and lives, for that matter, and those who have not managed to adapt to such demands on their character have been moved on, with thanks.

The evidence mentioned is less to do with their footballing prowess, which is plain for all to see. For instance, their skill-set: How many other senior inter-county teams have as many players in their squad with the ability to solo, hand pass, kick pass, and score off both sides?

The other evidence that suggests that this team is operating on a different plane to others is less obvious, but critical nonetheless. It is not to suggest that every Dublin player is exemplary on each of these points but as a group, in time, it is likely they all will, because the expected conduct is heading this way with every passing season.

Sledging

The common antics of sledging, generally accepted in sport, appears to have been left behind by this team.

Most likely seen as a compliment if the opposition are resorting to such carry on, but also evidence that the opposition are distracting themselves from the job at hand with such nonsense. Jim Gavin mentioned that “this team do not blink”, a message to everyone else that you’ll need to be better in every facet of the game to beat them, football alone just will not do it.

Backchat

There is a palpable absence of backchat from Dublin players towards officials as the seasons have rolled on.

Even in those opening 20 minutes last Sunday when Tyrone were controlling the game, the Dublin players were more focused on the play ahead, than the play behind whenever the referee made a decision, safe in the knowledge that a referee is never likely to reverse a call — “this team does not blink”.

Celebrations

The celebration of a score is short-lived, if at all by this team. Players have a job to do and until that job is done, there’s always something more important that requires their attention on the field of play.

The thought of dwelling on a score, or a miss for that matter, is a waste of energy — “this team does not blink”.

Seamless

The game sense from this team appears to be improving every year.

Existing players get better and new players catch on very quick. This is a direct result of coaching and creating a practice space for exploration and problem solving where it is less about one player for one role, but all players understanding every role and filling in where and when required.

Their decision-making and spatial awareness is like nothing Gaelic football has seen before. How many other teams are being coached in such a way as to prioritise these aspects in training over anything else? — “this team does not blink”.

Respect

There is a growing sense with this team that they have a genuine appreciation of their role as ambassadors for the game, not only within their own county, or even across the country, but beyond these shores. Gavin appears to have sold them on the concept that better men, make better players — “this team does not blink”.

These points are not glamorous and are rarely, if ever, picked up from observers as no prizes are awarded for the most improved player on backchat.

But they do speak directly to two terms that are ever-present in any successful team, process and culture.

Unfortunately, these are two terms that also appear to go through cycles of interest, and every five years or so, process is once again mentioned as if it’s a new shiny thing that everyone is talking about, until someone tiresomely rubbishes it once again, for no apparent reason.

But process and culture are evident with Dublin everywhere you look.

A player like Philly McMahon, once public enemy number one for his on-field antics, has added so many other strengths to his game while working on his apparent failings. Again, a work in progress, not a finished article because of what he has won previously.

It is incredibly challenging for any coach to inspire interest and motivation in athletes to work on the invisible elements of their performance. But the culture inherited by Jim Gavin, has also been improved and evolved by him to enable the players to take ownership on what is acceptable or otherwise. When that happens off the pitch, the results duly follow on the pitch, and vice versa.

There were household names that did not make the starting 15 or even the matchday squad last weekend, and of course they’ll be disappointed, but it’s unlikely they’ll be bitter. That alone can be a measure for the quality of the environment players are engaged in.

Talk of players being involved in something bigger than themselves and supporting the greater good is only a cliché if it is not apparent in their behaviour. That is yet another thing that is separating this Dublin team from the chasing pack, this Dublin team don’t talk that much, but when they do, they talk the talk and they walk the walk.