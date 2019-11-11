News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dr Crokes tried to talk Colm Cooper out of retirement for Kerry final

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Monday, November 11, 2019 - 11:50 AM

Manager Edmond O’Sullivan admitted Dr Crokes attempted to lure Colm Cooper out of retirement for yesterday’s Kerry’s county final, but “it wasn’t to be”.

The injury-hit reigning champions fell short in their bid for an incredible second four-in-a-row this decade, and O’Sullivan confirmed they’d have loved to have 36-year-old Cooper in their plans.

O’Sullivan, a close friend of Gooch, said: “I had meetings with him, we had the conversation about him coming back but it wasn’t to be. Of course, he’d have done a job for us, he was the best player for the bank (AIB) in an inter-firm championship game last Thursday night. I might go chasing him for next year!”

Crokes have lost the likes of Cooper, Eoin Brosnan, Shane Doolan, and the injured David Shaw and Jordan Kiely this year, but O’Sullivan admitted they were second best to “a serious side” in East Kerry.

“We left a few good situations behind us in the first half, dropping shots short… Mentally and physically, our lads looked tired. We came back against Kenmare, and South Kerry in the semi finals.

“Our lads have been going a long time, played an All-Ireland final last March, and then went straight into the club championship.

“This is going to hurt for a while, but you write Dr Crokes off at your peril. These fellas have been around, they know how good they are, and if you think Crokes are done now, that’s the sword you will die on.”

Crokes selector Niall O’Callaghan admitted they were beaten by an “awesome” side.

“They have power, pace and options. After their first goal and Mark’s (O’Shea) sending off, we were chasing the game.”

READ MORE

David Clifford goal helps East Kerry win first title in 20 years

