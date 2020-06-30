News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dr Crokes to face Austin Stacks as Kerry SFC draw made

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 12:13 PM

Dr Crokes to face Austin Stacks as Kerry SFC draw made
David Clifford scores East Kerry's first goal during the Kerry SFC final against Dr Crokes at Austin Stack Park last year. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Champions East Kerry have been drawn against Feale Rangers in the first round of the Kerry SFC. 

The competition will run on a straight knockout basis, with the eight first-round winners advancing to the quarter-finals. Those first-round games will take place on August 22/23.

The standout ties from yesterday evening’s draw are Legion being pitted against Kerins O’Rahilly’s and last year’s beaten finalists Dr Crokes having to face Austin Stacks.

Kerry SFC Round 1: Mid Kerry v Kilcummin; Feale Rangers v East Kerry; Dingle v Templenoe; St Kieran’s v South Kerry; Kenmare Shamrocks v Shannon Rangers; Killarney Legion v Kerins O’Rahillys; Dr Crokes v Austin Stacks; St Brendan’s V West Kerry

More on this topic

Own points and unfinished matches: The story of hurling championship games in DecemberOwn points and unfinished matches: The story of hurling championship games in December

GAA open to trialling electronic whistle as coronavirus precautionGAA open to trialling electronic whistle as coronavirus precaution

To beat Wexford will be vital, says Galway boss Shane O'NeillTo beat Wexford will be vital, says Galway boss Shane O'Neill

Kilkenny club GAA player tests positive for coronavirusKilkenny club GAA player tests positive for coronavirus


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Latest round of Premier League testing for Covid-19 provides one positive testLatest round of Premier League testing for Covid-19 provides one positive test

Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic signs for Barca after Arthur Melo goes other wayJuve midfielder Miralem Pjanic signs for Barca after Arthur Melo goes other way

Timesheets fill up as golf clubhouses reopenTimesheets fill up as golf clubhouses reopen

Five games to watch on the opening weekends of Cork championship actionFive games to watch on the opening weekends of Cork championship action


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »