Dr Crokes star Johnny Buckley cleared for final

Dr Crokes midfield Johnny Buckley was last night cleared to play in the All-Ireland club SFC final after successfully contesting his one-match suspension.

Buckley went before the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee late yesterday evening, where he successfully argued his case to have a one-match ban overturned.

The 29-year old received a straight red card from referee Sean Hurson during the first-half of Dr Crokes’ All-Ireland club semi-final victory over Mullinalaghta for an alleged strike on Aidan McElligott.

Dr Crokes contested the red card by putting forward video footage, captured from behind one of the goals at Semple Stadium, which showed the incident involving Buckley and the Mullinalaghta defender.

Dr Crokes meet Corofin in the decider on March 17, the two clubs having won three of the last four All-Ireland club titles.

Elsewhere, Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy has made two changes for tomorrow’s must-win league fixture away to Tipperary. From the side which came off second best at home to Meath last weekend, Paul Walsh and Ronan O’Toole make way, with Mark Collins and Brian Hurley coming into the Cork attack.

The Rebels are rooted to the bottom of the Division 2 table and have managed only one point — a draw with Fermanagh on the opening weekend — from four games.

Galway football manager Kevin Walsh has made two changes to his team for tomorrow’s visit to neighbours Mayo. Eamonn Brannigan is named in the half-forward line, while Pádraic Cunningham is selected at full-forward. The pair replace Shane Walsh and Séan Kelly. The Tribesmen had Mayo’s number in both league and championship last year.

Cork (Allianz football league Division 2 v Tipperary): MA Martin; S Ryan, K Flahive, C Dennehy; K Crowley, Thomas Clancy, M Taylor; I Maguire, K O’Hanlon; M Collins, L Connolly, R Deane; M Hurley, B Hurley, P Kerrigan.

Subs: C Kelly, K O’Donovan, P Murphy, T Clancy, S Cronin, C Kiely, P Walsh, R O’Toole, E McSweeney, D Gore, S Powter.

Galway (Allianz football league Division 1 v Mayo): R Lavelle; E Kerin, SA Ó Ceallaigh, D Wynne; G O’Donnell, G Bradshaw, J Heaney; T Flynn, C Duggan; M Daly, J Duane, E Brannigan; B McHugh, P Cunningham, A Ó Laoi.