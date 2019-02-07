NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Dr Crokes selector blasts ‘crazy’ scheduling

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 05:30 AM
By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

Two members of the Dr Crokes football management, along with half-forward Brian Looney, would prefer if the All-Ireland club championship was wrapped up within the calendar year, describing the 12-week gap between their Munster decider and All-Ireland semi-final as “crazy”.

Crokes meet Mullinalaghta on Saturday week in what will be the Killarney club’s fifth All-Ireland semi-final appearance since 2012. They believe the competition could be concluded far earlier than is presently the case.

“By the time we play Mullinalaghta, it will have been 12 weeks since we won Munster. And then whoever wins on February 16 has to wait another month for the final. It is crazy,” said Crokes selector Niall O’Callaghan.

Dr Crokes had five players — Micheál Burns, Gavin White, Shane Murphy, Michael Potts, and David Shaw — training with Kerry over Christmas, with O’Callaghan expressing frustration that the club scene isn’t done and dusted by mid-December so as to allow these players to focus exclusively on college and county in the early weeks of the new year.

“We had fellas over Christmas training six nights a week between Kerry and the Crokes. And were we, hypothetically speaking, to get as far as St Patrick’s Day, we’d have Kerry club championship a fortnight after that. Sure, that is crazy stuff. In all of that, where is the fairness for the players, where is the resting, where is the cognisance of player burnout.”

Half-forward Brian Looney is in favour of having an All-Ireland club champion crowned within the calendar year. “Ideally, to have it rolled off within the 12 months would be great. I know the club finals on St Patrick’s Day is iconic, but that whole period of playing eight or nine games in the 10 weeks before Christmas and then having to wait seven weeks for another game is quite difficult to manage.”

Crokes selector Vince Casey added: “You would like to get it done in the calendar year, from a players’ point of view more than anything else. [Croke Park] should just pick a date in mid-December and work backwards from there.”


More on this topic

Managers who blame Croke Park pitch are ‘deflecting’, says stadium manager

Neil McManus: Hard border could see return to players being searched at checkpoints

Cork hurling Harty fans have to pay on the double

Peter McKenna: Páirc Uí Chaoimh could still host league games

More in this Section

UCC come from behind to see off UL and collect Collingwood Cup

Cormac Costello's on verge of forcing way into championship starter-zone for Dublin

St Mary's power into Sigerson last four with win over Maynooth

Emiliano Sala's former club seeks payment over transfer to Cardiff - reports


Lifestyle

Ireland’s next big thing on playlist pop and lessons learned touring with Niall Horan

A question of taste: Mary McGrath, artistic director of First Cut Youth Film Festival

Just too good to be true? The most famous scams of all time

Learning Points: A good night’s sleep is crucial for teenagers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »