Dr Crokes scored this stunning goal but it wouldn't be allowed under new rules

Dr Crokes rounded out 2018 with another trophy and showed how good December football can be with a stunning goal.

The Kerry kingpins made the O'Donoghue Cup (the East Kerry championship) their fifth piece of silverware this year, following Kerry County, Club, League and Munster Championship wins.

They did so in style too, with a triple-scores 3-24 to 1-8 win over Munster Intermediate champions Kilcummin.

The win was effectively sealed in the first half, capped by Kieran O'Leary's cracking goal in stoppage time.

Daithí Casey claimed an opposition kick-out and the Crokes attackers were immediately sprinting into space. Quick passes went through the hands of Gavin O’Shea, Brian Looney and Jordan Kiely, with no player taking so much as a solo to slow the play down.

Kiely reversed the ball to O'Leary, who had moved smartly into a pocket of space, and from 21 yards he unleashed an unstoppable shot past Brendan Kealy and into the top corner of the net to make it 2-11 to 0-2.

However, people have been quick to point out the goal wouldn't stand under football's experimental new rules, which are being trialled in the ongoing pre-season inter-county tournaments and, next spring, in the National League.

They cap the number of consecutive handpasses allowed at three, which Crokes' lightning-quick four-handpass move would've fallen foul of.

Disallowed... 4 handpasses I'm afraid...— Aidan O'Rourke (@AidanORourke) December 22, 2018

Brilliant brilliant goal. Would be disallowed under the dumb handpass rule. https://t.co/nAa6eNEUMK— Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) December 23, 2018

Thanks to SidelineEye and Dr Crokes for the footage.