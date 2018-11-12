Dr Crokes inflict Lewis Road massacre against

Dr Crokes 5-20 - 1-11 St Finbarr’s

Twenty-five scores from play. A 21-point winning margin. Eleven names on the scoresheet. A 10th Munster final appearance secured, the club’s seventh this decade and third on the trot.

For the footballers of Dr Crokes, this wasn’t just a satisfactory day’s work on a wet and greasy field in mid-November, this was a warning shot fired across the bow of every other club team still in the hunt for the Andy Merrigan Cup.

Dr Crokes of Kerry have beaten St Finbarrs of Cork scoring all 5-20 from play! See the Full-Time highlights here on GAANOW !! pic.twitter.com/Jkea8hd1AV— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 11, 2018

Tony Brosnan was the first Crokes forward to be called ashore after 42 minutes of yesterday’s desperately one-sided Munster semi-final.

Brosnan had split the posts on four occasions, as well as terrorising the two blue shirts who were, at different stages, told to stand in his shadow, or chase his shadow as it transpired.

Coming in to replace him was five-time All-Ireland winner, Colm Cooper.

The scoreline, by this juncture, read 3-15 to 1-5 in favour of the hosts. Their place in the provincial decider was already assured, but that made no difference to the Gooch. He had a starting shirt to win back.

With his first touch, he stroked the ball between the sticks. Three minutes later, he drove through the centre, a move which concluded with Micheál Burns palming home their fourth goal.

Cooper finished with 0-3, a fine contribution in the 18 minutes he was on the field, but the reality is that unless one of the starting forwards pick up an injury between now and the Munster final, the 35-year-old will again find himself among the replacements on Sunday week. It’s a similar story for Jordan Kiely. The 2014 All-Ireland minor winner notched 1-1 during the 16 minutes he played.

The problem for both players is that none of the six forwards, as well as the two midfielders, are giving management a single reason to relegate them from the starting team.

The half-forward pair of Brian Looney and Micheál Burns were immense during yesterday’s first-half. Looney was responsible for two points during an early nine-minute burst which saw Pat O’Shea’s troops charge into a 0-8 to 0-1 lead by the 16th minute. The 31-year-old also delivered a crucial point immediately after Eoghan McGreevey had curled the ball over the head of Shane Murphy for a St Finbarr’s goal which cut the gap to three (0-8 to 1-2).

Great finish by St Finbarrs Eoin Mc Greevey. pic.twitter.com/7ScFp3S3QA— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 11, 2018

Burns, for his part, was involved in the creation of Crokes’ opening goal on 23 minutes, well-taken by Johnny Buckley after selling two dummies.

Johnny Buckley hits the net for Dr Crokes. pic.twitter.com/YYTNgoGc3m— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 11, 2018

The game’s next score was a Burns point. The gap back out to seven (1-10 to 1-3), the Barr’s attempted comeback crushed.

In between them was centre-forward Gavin O’Shea, his busy work-ethic summed up by a block on Enda Dennehy 20 metres from Shane Murphy’s goal.

In the inside line, David Shaw was near untouchable. The 2016 All-Ireland minor winner thrived in the open spaces afforded to him as a result of the Barr’s half-back line being pulled here, there and everywhere. The same as Looney and Brosnan, he had three points kicked by half-time.

Kieran O’Leary may have been the last of the front eight to write his name onto the scoresheet, his solitary point arriving on 40 minutes, but the manner in which he orchestrated the forward unit was a significant factor in their ability to run up such a sizeable tally in such awful conditions. O’Leary’s stand-out contribution was the pass which ripped open the Barr’s defence for a Daithí Casey goal in first-half stoppages.

It left the interval scoreline reading 2-11 to 1-3. Game over.

The Barr’s didn’t score from play until the 20th minute and managed just one further score in the opening half. Their approach was to run the ball through the centre of the Crokes’ rearguard. The Kerry champions quickly copped on to such and so clogged that channel: the result of which was the breaking down of numerous Barr’s attacks between the 20- and 45-metre lines.

The emptying of the Crokes bench meant there was no let-up for Ray Keane’s out-classed charges upon the resumption. Goals from Shaw, Burns and Jordan Kiely, on top of two missed green-flag opportunities at the other end, compounded an already harrowing afternoon for the Blues.

Great build up by Dr Crokes finishing with a goal by Micheál Burns! pic.twitter.com/0qo0ih16lw— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 11, 2018

Since the turn of the millennium, there have been 15 Munster club meetings between the Cork and Kerry champions (8-7 in Kerry’s favour).

Before yesterday, the largest winning margin was seven points. What played out at Lewis Road strayed from the norm. It was a massacre.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: T Brosnan (0-4); D Shaw (1-3); J Buckley, D Casey, M Burns, J Kiely, (1-1 each); B Looney, C Cooper (0-3 each); G White, G O’Shea, K O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: S Sherlock (0-6, 0-3 ‘45s, 0-2 frees); E McGreevey (1-0); R O’Mahony (0-2); I Maguire, C Dennehy, D O’Brien (0-1 each).

DR CROKES: S Murphy; J Payne, M Moloney, F Fitzgerald; D O’Leary, G White, S Doolan; J Buckley, D Casey; M Burns, G O’Shea, B Looney; D Shaw, K O’Leary, T Brosnan.

Subs: A O’Sullivan for Moloney (30 mins); C Cooper for Brosnan (42); J Kiely for D Shaw (44); M Potts for Doolan (49); P Clarke for Buckley (52); J Lyne for Burns (53).

ST FINBARR’S: J Kerins; D Quinn, R O’Dwyer, G O’Connor; C Lyons, C Scully, C Dennehy; I Maguire, E Comyns; D O’Brien, M Shields, E Dennehy; E McGreevey, C Keane, S Sherlock.

Subs: C Barrett for Shields (13 mins, inj); J Burns for O’Dwyer (16); R O’Mahony for Keane (HT); A O’Connor for McGreevey (34, inj); A McCarthy for O’Connor (49); A Lyne for O’Brien (56).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

60-second Report

IT MATTERED

The failure of the St Finbarr’s attack to translate their early dominance into scores. A Stephen Sherlock free on eight minutes was all they had to show for an opening period where they more than matched their opponents. By way of contrast, almost every Crokes attack between the ninth and 16th minute ended in a score, the 0-8 to 0-1 scoreline reflecting as such.

CAN’T IGNORE

Dr Crokes’ entire tally coming from open play; 25 scores supplied by nine starters and two subs. 2-11 kicked in the first-half, 3-9 added upon the resumption. Remarkable shooting.

GOOD DAY

Dr Crokes’ unbeaten home record in the Munster club football championship remains intact. Eight games played at Lewis Road, eight victories recorded.

BAD DAY

A chastening afternoon for the visitors to Killarney. This annihilation in no way takes from their first county final win in 33 years, but it does end their season on a rather sour note.

SIDELINE SMARTS

St Finbarr’s are to be commended for wanting to go 15-on-15 against the Kerry champions, but it became abundantly clear after the opening quarter that the Barr’s full-back line required extra cover. It was not forthcoming. Crokes’ inside line finished with 1-8 from play, not to mind the numerous scores which full-forward Kieran O’Leary created.

BEST ON SHOW

Johnny Buckley got the nod from TG4 and while he did a fine job in negating the impact of Barr’s captain Ian Maguire, this was a piece of crystal which could have been given to at least a dozen Crokes players. Tony Brosnan or David Shaw were this reporter’s preference.

PHYSIO ROOM

Michael Shields hobbled off with a knee injury after 13 minutes, a significant blow to the Barr’s.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

A solid outing from Tipperary whistler from Derek O’Mahoney.

WHERE NEXT?

Dr Crokes meet Miltown-Malbay in the Munster final on Sunday, November 25. Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds is the likely venue.