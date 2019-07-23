News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Downey: The All-Ireland is what you’re judged on

Downey: The All-Ireland is what you’re judged on
‘Every team sets out at the beginning of the year to win the All-Ireland. The Munster championship is just kind of a bonus, just a stepping stone to get there,’ says Cork’s Robert Downey. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
By Paul Keane
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 06:00 AM

When Brian Corcoran spoke last week about the lack of All-Ireland underage medals in Cork, and the knock-on effect on senior teams, the words rang in stereo in the ears of Robert Downey.

A Cork senior and a key member of the U20 team that will play Tipperary in this evening’s Bord Gáis Energy Munster final, he realises the need to go deep into this year’s All-Ireland series.

“Yeah, definitely, big time,” nodded Downey. “We’re in the Munster final now, we’re glad to be there but once it’s over no one will care about it.

“The All-Ireland is what you’re judged on, how many All-Ireland medals you have. So yeah, without looking too far ahead, the All-Ireland is the goal for every team.

“Every team sets out at the beginning of the year to win the All-Ireland.

“The Munster championship is just kind of a bonus, just a stepping stone to get there.”

Lest Downey is accused is taking his eye off the provincial prize — which Cork won at U21 level in 2018 — the Glen Rovers talent assures that they’re not taking anything for granted against Tipperary. How could they?

Many of the same players met in the Munster minor semi-final two years ago and a replay was required to settle it.

Cork won that by three points and Downey, stationed at full-forward that day, scored two points.

“The first match was up in Thurles, went to extra-time and the replay was down in Páirc Uí Rinn, a packed Páirc Uí Rinn — a sold out Páirc Uí Rinn, I think,” said Downey, who has started three of Cork’s four Munster senior championship games this summer as a half-back.

“It was one of the biggest crowds that was down there for a long time, I’d say. We were able to turn them over that day, thank God.

“We only got out of it with a couple of points to spare in the end.

“I think we went about 10 or 11 points up at one stage and they brought it back with two late goals and we were lucky to get out of it alive in the end.”

Downey made his senior debut against Limerick in this year’s Munster championship and lined out against Waterford and Clare.

However, he was an unused sub for the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kilkenny and admitted he has been glad to immediately shift his focus onto U20 duty.

“After something like that (losing to Kilkenny), you want to just get back on the horse straight away,” he said.

“We were training again a couple of nights later. Some fellas might say, ‘Leave training off’ or whatever but I couldn’t wait to go down and puck around again.

“It’s brilliant to get back up on the horse straight away. It takes your mind off everything. You’ve one focus.”

Quirke’s football podcast: Shane Lowry in Croke Park. Team selection farces. Do Tyrone need to be so defensive?

More on this topic

‘You grow up wanting to play for Kerry, not training for Kerry’‘You grow up wanting to play for Kerry, not training for Kerry’

Relentless marvel Cody an example to us all, says KielyRelentless marvel Cody an example to us all, says Kiely

Morris ready to go ‘hell for leather’ for provincial crownMorris ready to go ‘hell for leather’ for provincial crown

Cork can draw on experience gained so farCork can draw on experience gained so far

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Shamrock Rovers find out next opponents if they get through to next round of Europa League qualifying Shamrock Rovers find out next opponents if they get through to next round of Europa League qualifying

David De Gea: I’d love to be handed Manchester United captaincyDavid De Gea: I’d love to be handed Manchester United captaincy

Gary Player 'quite choked up' about Shane Lowry's 'remarkable' Open victoryGary Player 'quite choked up' about Shane Lowry's 'remarkable' Open victory

Shane Ross: Govt cannot resume FAI funding until we see independent reportsShane Ross: Govt cannot resume FAI funding until we see independent reports


Lifestyle

Pollinators are busy feasting on a tempting selection of flowering plants, says Peter Dowdall.The hedgerows are alive with the sound of insects

Carol O’Callaghan previews Cork Craft Month, when exhibitions, workshops and retail opportunitiesAn insider's guide to Cork Craft Month's exciting exhibitions, shopping opportunities and workshops

With a plethora of culture and content releasing at an incessant rate, finding someone to have that cliched watercooler moment with is getting harder and harder. However, there’s a whole host of pop culture podcasts that do the heavy lifting/watching with you.Trawling through pop culture... so you don’t have to

An exhibition in Skibbereen pays tribute to late photographer Michael Minihane, writes Richard FitzpatrickMichael Minihane has been putting West Cork in the frame for decades

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »