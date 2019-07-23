Downey: The All-Ireland is what you’re judged on

When Brian Corcoran spoke last week about the lack of All-Ireland underage medals in Cork, and the knock-on effect on senior teams, the words rang in stereo in the ears of Robert Downey.

A Cork senior and a key member of the U20 team that will play Tipperary in this evening’s Bord Gáis Energy Munster final, he realises the need to go deep into this year’s All-Ireland series.

“Yeah, definitely, big time,” nodded Downey. “We’re in the Munster final now, we’re glad to be there but once it’s over no one will care about it.

“The All-Ireland is what you’re judged on, how many All-Ireland medals you have. So yeah, without looking too far ahead, the All-Ireland is the goal for every team.

“Every team sets out at the beginning of the year to win the All-Ireland.

“The Munster championship is just kind of a bonus, just a stepping stone to get there.”

Lest Downey is accused is taking his eye off the provincial prize — which Cork won at U21 level in 2018 — the Glen Rovers talent assures that they’re not taking anything for granted against Tipperary. How could they?

Many of the same players met in the Munster minor semi-final two years ago and a replay was required to settle it.

Cork won that by three points and Downey, stationed at full-forward that day, scored two points.

“The first match was up in Thurles, went to extra-time and the replay was down in Páirc Uí Rinn, a packed Páirc Uí Rinn — a sold out Páirc Uí Rinn, I think,” said Downey, who has started three of Cork’s four Munster senior championship games this summer as a half-back.

“It was one of the biggest crowds that was down there for a long time, I’d say. We were able to turn them over that day, thank God.

“We only got out of it with a couple of points to spare in the end.

“I think we went about 10 or 11 points up at one stage and they brought it back with two late goals and we were lucky to get out of it alive in the end.”

Downey made his senior debut against Limerick in this year’s Munster championship and lined out against Waterford and Clare.

However, he was an unused sub for the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kilkenny and admitted he has been glad to immediately shift his focus onto U20 duty.

“After something like that (losing to Kilkenny), you want to just get back on the horse straight away,” he said.

“We were training again a couple of nights later. Some fellas might say, ‘Leave training off’ or whatever but I couldn’t wait to go down and puck around again.

“It’s brilliant to get back up on the horse straight away. It takes your mind off everything. You’ve one focus.”

