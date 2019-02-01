Downes set to start for Limerick in Tipp test

Kevin Downes will make his first competitive start in two and a half years for the Limerick hurlers in tomorrow’s Allianz league Division 1A clash with Tipperary.

Gearoid Hegarty, left, and Kevin Downes of Limerick. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

The 27-year old, who was an unused sub during last year’s championship and missed the 2017 campaign because of injury, is named at full-forward for the visit of Tipperary to the Gaelic Grounds. Downes last featured for Limerick on July 9 of 2016, that being the evening of the county’s qualifier defeat to Clare.

The inclusion of Downes is one of four changes from the side which scraped past Wexford last weekend. Darragh O’Donovan, who converted a crucial sideline cut in second-half stoppages against Wexford, comes in for Cian Lynch at midfield.

Na Piarsaigh’s Conor Boylan, who will make his league debut tomorrow, replaces clubmate David Dempsey in the half-forward line, while All-Star Graeme Mulcahy is named instead of Peter Casey. Seamus Flanagan misses the game through suspension.

The Tyrone team to face Mayo shows two changes from the side which fell to Kerry last weekend. Lee Brennan and Kieran McGeary are named to start, while dropping to the bench are Liam Rafferty and David Mulgrew.

The Cork footballers welcome Kildare to Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Sunday, with manager Ronan McCarthy making two changes to his team. Into the attack come Mark Collins and Michael Hurley. Making way are Brian Hurley and Damien Gore.

Limerick: (Allianz hurling league Division 1A v Tipperary): N Quaid; T Condon, S Finn, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; D O’Donovan, C Ryan; G Hegarty, T Morrissey, C Boylan; A Gillane, K Downes, G Mulcahy.

Tyrone (Allianz football league Division 1 v Mayo): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, R Brennan, P Harte; B Kennedy, D McClure; M Donnelly, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, L Brennan.

Cork (Allianz football league Division 2 v Kildare): M White; K O’Donovan, K Flahive, C Dennehy; J Loughrey, S Cronin, M Taylor; I Maguire, R O’Toole; Tomás Clancy, E McSweeney, M Collins; M Hurley, R Deane, L Connolly.

Subs: MA Martin, S Ryan, A Browne, L O’Donovan, Tom Clancy, C O’Hanlon, P Kerrigan, S White, J O’Rourke, D Gore, B Hurley.

Laois (Allianz football league Division 3 v Louth): G Brody; A Campion, M Timmons, D Seale; S Attride, R Piggott, G Dillon; J O’Loughlin, K Lillis; D O’Connor, C Boyle, S Byrne; R Munnelly, C Murphy, P Kingston.