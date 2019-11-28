News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Douglas chairman and secretary facing 48-week suspensions

Douglas chairman and secretary facing 48-week suspensions
By Stephen Barry
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 06:30 AM

The fallout surrounding proposed lengthy suspensions handed out to 16 championship-winning minor players and seven juvenile club officials has extended to Douglas GAA’s senior club.

The chairman and secretary of Douglas have now been hit with their own 48-week proposed suspensions arising out of the controversy.

They now join the chairman and secretary of the juvenile club, and the five members of the minor management team, in facing potential 48-week bans.

The senior chairman and secretary had only been ratified to continue in their roles at an AGM last Sunday, but their future participation in the running of the club has now been placed in doubt.

As with the 16 minors and seven juvenile mentors already facing proposed suspensions, Douglas GAA club intends to appeal all 25 cases.

Rebel Óg East had recommended the suspensions be imposed due to the ineligibility of the Douglas team which won the region’s U18 Division 1 Football League final recently.

The proposed suspensions would see the players receive 12-week bans from all GAA activities, including schools competitions such as the Corn Uí Mhuirí, as well as involvement in Cork underage panels.

Douglas competed in, and won, the Premier 1 Championship and league competitions earlier this year, which are run by the Rebel Óg central committee.

Rebel Óg East said that according to GAA rules, having played in the Premier competitions, the Douglas players were not eligible to play at a lower grade in the same season.

If upheld, a 48-week suspension for the five members of the minor management team, who are also Douglas senior players, would see them ruled out of playing for their club for the majority of 2020.

Douglas reached the semi-finals of the Cork SFC this year, losing to local rivals and eventual champions Nemo Rangers.

The same suspensions for the four club officials, two each from the senior and juvenile sections of the club, if upheld, would rule them out of any involvement in the administration of the club until the suspensions were served.

The appeals will be heard by a Cork GAA hearings committee, which will decide whether to impose the proposed sanctions or otherwise. Appeals against the original 23 proposed suspensions have yet to be heard.

Douglas beat Aghada 2-14 to 2-12 in the Rebel Óg East League final on November 13, to complete a clean sweep of minor competitions.

Meanwhile, a travelling party of 27 players flew out from Dublin to Abu Dhabi yesterday on the five-day PwC All Star hurling tour.

The touring panel is made up of 2018 and 2019 All Stars and nominees and also includes a number of representatives from the Champions 15 team.

There are players from 13 different counties in the travelling party, with the feature event scheduled for the Zayed Sports City on Saturday afternoon where exhibition hurling and camogie matches will be played by local players before a game between the visiting All Star teams.

Five players travelled from All-Ireland champions Tipperary — Padraic Maher, Noel McGrath, Cathal Barrett, John McGrath, and Seamus Callanan.

More on this topic

Munster Club IHC: Dalton and Dunne run show for Fr O’NeillsMunster Club IHC: Dalton and Dunne run show for Fr O’Neills

Nemo Rangers hold out for win after tough challenge from Newcastle WestNemo Rangers hold out for win after tough challenge from Newcastle West

Cork’s All-Ireland minor and U20 winning managers to continue in the hot seat for 2020Cork’s All-Ireland minor and U20 winning managers to continue in the hot seat for 2020

Ballinacurra blast Cork GAA chiefs over floodlight feeBallinacurra blast Cork GAA chiefs over floodlight fee

TOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

Referral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'DowdReferral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'Dowd

Sport Ireland refer independent audit of FAI to the gardaíSport Ireland refer independent audit of FAI to the gardaí

Grand National hat-trick still on Tiger Roll agendaGrand National hat-trick still on Tiger Roll agenda

Celtic chief Lawwell claims fans have cost club €500,000 in finesCeltic chief Lawwell claims fans have cost club €500,000 in fines


Lifestyle

Joan Diver is the drummer and vocalist with Donegal all-sister Celtic pop band Screaming Orphans. They play Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sunday with Leo Moran (Saw Doctors) and Padraig Stevens.A Question of Taste: Joan Diver, drummer with Screaming Orphans

JONATHAN Pryce has not slept. He is fresh off a plane from New York, where he is appearing in a play on Broadway, and is due to fly back to perform again the following day.‘Daddy, are you the pope?’: Jonathan Pryce tipped for Oscar nomination playing Pope Francis

As they get ready to play Dingle, Editors tell Ed Power of a near encounter with Michael Jackson in Ireland, and why they’ve outlasted so many of their peersGoing the distance: Editors talk about their long career ahead of Other Voices appearance

My daughter was bullied this time last year. Her friendship group turned on her after she had an argument with one of the main girls. It was very difficult to watch, as a parent, and my husband and I were very worried about her. They isolated her and said very hurtful things on social media about her.I’m worried my daughter is being bullied again

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »