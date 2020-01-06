Double-header announced for Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup finals

Munster GAA have announced their pre-season finals will be held as a double-header in Limerick this Saturday.

Cork and Limerick are due to meet in both the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup finals, with both games to be held at LIT Gaelic Grounds after Limerick won a toss to host the matches.

The McGrath Cup final between Ronan McCarthy and Billy Lee's footballers will throw-in at 5.30pm, with Kerry's Brendan Griffin the referee.

The Hurling League final will throw-in at 7.30pm, with Kevin Jordan (Tipperary) taking charge of the game.

Irish Examiner Sport will provide a live stream of the Hurling League final on our Facebook page and website, with Anthony Daly and Colm O'Connor in the commentary box.

Meanwhile, the date for the Munster Under-20 Football Championship quarter-finals has been put back a week after confirmation the All-Ireland Under-20 semi-finals will take place on St Patrick's Day. The competition will now commence on Wednesday, February 19, with the meetings of Clare and Waterford, and Tipperary and Limerick.

The extra week will allow more time for Post Primary Schools and Third Level Colleges fixtures to be completed.