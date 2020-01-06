News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Double-header announced for Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup finals

Double-header announced for Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup finals
By Stephen Barry
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 05:13 PM

Munster GAA have announced their pre-season finals will be held as a double-header in Limerick this Saturday.

Cork and Limerick are due to meet in both the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup finals, with both games to be held at LIT Gaelic Grounds after Limerick won a toss to host the matches.

The McGrath Cup final between Ronan McCarthy and Billy Lee's footballers will throw-in at 5.30pm, with Kerry's Brendan Griffin the referee.

The Hurling League final will throw-in at 7.30pm, with Kevin Jordan (Tipperary) taking charge of the game.

Irish Examiner Sport will provide a live stream of the Hurling League final on our Facebook page and website, with Anthony Daly and Colm O'Connor in the commentary box.

Meanwhile, the date for the Munster Under-20 Football Championship quarter-finals has been put back a week after confirmation the All-Ireland Under-20 semi-finals will take place on St Patrick's Day. The competition will now commence on Wednesday, February 19, with the meetings of Clare and Waterford, and Tipperary and Limerick.

The extra week will allow more time for Post Primary Schools and Third Level Colleges fixtures to be completed.

More on this topic

Fixture details announced for remaining Club Championship semi-finals and finalsFixture details announced for remaining Club Championship semi-finals and finals

It is 'Ta' for firm behind GAA's 'Hawk Eye' as revenues soarIt is 'Ta' for firm behind GAA's 'Hawk Eye' as revenues soar

Cathal McShane’s Aussie Rules links not clearcut as Adelaide Crows swoopCathal McShane’s Aussie Rules links not clearcut as Adelaide Crows swoop

Mulligan on McShane: 'Who in their right mind wouldn’t take this opportunity of a lifetime?'Mulligan on McShane: 'Who in their right mind wouldn’t take this opportunity of a lifetime?'

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Solskjaer’s methods starting to shine through at Manchester United – GuardiolaSolskjaer’s methods starting to shine through at Manchester United – Guardiola

Sexton to sit out last two Leinster Euro ties ahead of Six NationsSexton to sit out last two Leinster Euro ties ahead of Six Nations

Michelle Ryan retires after 19 years of Waterford serviceMichelle Ryan retires after 19 years of Waterford service

Harrington keeping Sizing John options open after Punchestown fallHarrington keeping Sizing John options open after Punchestown fall


Lifestyle

While we saw big gowns and experimental ensembles at the 2019 ceremony, it hasn’t always been that way.The most major Golden Globes outfits from the past 5 years

From Jennifer Lopez to Saoirse Ronan, all the stars were out in force for the first big event of the year.Old Hollywood glamour ruled a sparkly Golden Globes red carpet

Sorting out a new home or getting your existing space in order? Carol O'Callaghan has advice.From adolescence to adulting: Shaking your home up a bit

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »