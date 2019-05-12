Double from Jack Cahalane sets Cork on the road to victory over Tipp

Cork 2-27 - 1-18 Tipperary

A pair of first-half Jack Cahalane goals and a scoring burst early in the second half stood to Cork as they got their Electric Ireland Munster MHC campaign off to a win against Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Leading by 2-8 to 0-11 at half-time, Cork conceded the first point of the second period but scored 11 of the next 12 to put themselves in control.

Cork had the opening score from Paul O’Riordan in the first minute and though Jack Leamy’s point levelled for Tipp, the hosts led thereafter.

After Darragh Flynn’s second free opened up a 0-4 to 0-2 lead on nine minutes, his next delivery wasn’t dealt with by the Tipp defence and Jack Cahalane profited as he fired to the net.

However, Tipp responded well and captain John Campion and Leamy had scores as they cut the gap while Cork goalkeeper Brion Saunderson had to make saves to deny both players.

While Cork kept the scoreboard ticking over with points from O’Riordan, Cahalane and impressive midfielder Ethan Twomey, Tipp stayed in touch and Colm Fogarty’s second reduced it to a goal game on 22 minutes.

Leamy’s fifth and a lovely individual score from Fogarty meant that it was 1-8 to 0-10 with four minutes left before half-time but Cork had an emphatic response.

Jack Cahalane celebrates his second goal

Wing-back Cian McCarthy instigated it with a great catch from a Tipp puckout and fed sub Colin Walsh, whose pass allowed Cahalane a run on goal and his batted finish gave them breathing space again.

While Leamy had the final score of the first half and the first after half-time to reduce the deficit to two points again, between the 34th and 41st minutes Cork had seven unanswered points to put themselves in an impregnable position.

Twomey and Luke Horgan dominated midfield and O’Riordan, Flynn, Colin Walsh and Cian McCarthy all scored.

Even when Fogarty interrupted the Cork scoring run, they replied with four more on the bounce, captain Daniel Horgan making it 2-19 to 0-13 on the three-quarter mark.

Tipp competed well again in the final quarter, with Leamy augmenting his personal tally while Darragh Stakelum’s 48th-minute goal gave them the tiniest crackle of hope that a comeback might be effected.

Cork weren’t in such a mood though and they ensured that their grip was not allowed to be loosened.

Twomey got his fourth late on while Flynn finished with eight and subs Isaac Walsh and Jake Carr got in on the act too in injury time.

They will head to Limerick next week in optimistic form while Tipp will face Waterford with both sides looking for their first points.

READ MORE Waterford suffer narrow opening-day defeat to Clare

Scorers for Cork: D Flynn 0-8 (three frees), J Cahalane 2-3, E Twomey 0-4, P O’Riordan 0-3, Cian McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett’s) (one free), C Walsh 0-2 each, L Horgan, D Hogan, Colm McCarthy, J Carr, I Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Leamy 0-8 (six frees), J Campion, C Fogarty 0-4 each, D Stakelum 1-0, C O’Dwyer 0-1, T Cahill 0-1.CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); S Kingston (Ballinora), Cian McCarthy (Blackrock), C O’Brien (St Catherine’s); Cian McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett’s), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk); E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); D Flynn (Ballygiblin), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), D Hogan (Sarsfields); Colm McCarthy (Sarsfields), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), P O’Riordan (Tracton).

Subs: C Walsh (Kanturk) for O’Leary (25, injured), S Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for Colm McCarthy (51), I Walsh (Lisgoold) for Twomey (58), L Doocey (Castlelyons) for Horgan, J Carr (Fermoy) for O’Riordan (60).

TIPPERARY: S Gleeson (Kiladangan); S Loughran (Ballina), G Ryan (Cappawhite), J Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); E Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), M Corcoran (Silvermines), C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs); R Walsh (Fethard), C McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney); C Deely (St Mary’s), J Campion (Drom & Inch), J Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle); C Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha), C McKelvey (Silvermines), D Stakelum (Durlas Óg).

Subs: T Cahill (Drom & Inch) for McKelvey (38), S Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for McCormack (38), C Ryan (Borrisokane) for Walsh (39), E Marnane (Golden-Kilfeacle) for Ryan (48), M Power (Ballina) for Deely (50).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick).