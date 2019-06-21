Donnelly the difference as Tyrone triumph over Derry

Tyrone 1-14 - 0-10 Derry

Luke Donnelly hit 1-6 to send Tyrone through to a first Ulster MFC appearance since 2013. Donnelly hit four Tyrone points as wind-assisted Tyrone kept their noses in front throughout the first half.

And two each from Sean O’Donnell and Mark Devlin maintained the pressure on a Derry side that took some time to get going. Three converted frees from Matthew Downey late in the half, along with scores from Marc Dixon, Callum Downey and Jamie

Dougan, kept them in touch, and it was the Red Hands who led by 0-9 to 0-6 at the break. Donnelly won and converted a 46th minute penalty and there was no way back for the Oak Leafers, although they did pull back scores through Matthew Downey and Liam Downey.

Derry scorers: M Downey 0-4 (3f), E Downey 0-2 (1f), M Dixon, C Downey, J Dougan, L Downey 0-1 each.

Tyrone scorers: L Donnelly 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-4f), M Delvin, S O’Donnell 0-2 each, J Donaghy, C Daly, E Neill 0-1 each.

DERRY:

C Lagan; O McLarnon, R McFaul, S McGuckin; J Dougan, A McCluskey, L Brady; E Downey, O McMenamin; C Downey, PJ McAleese, T Higgins: J McGurk, M Downey, M Dixon.

Subs: A McGonigle for McGuckin (25)

TYRONE:

F Coney; C Cuddy, M McCann, S Sweeney; A McGrath, N Devlin, J Donaghy; S Donaghy, M McGleenan; S O’Donnell, M Devlin, R Campbell; D Fullerton, S Daly, L Donnelly.

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim).