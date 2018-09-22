Donnchadh Walsh retiring ‘with a lifetime of memories’

Donnchadh Walsh’s former team-mates lined up yesterday to praise the 34-year-old after he announced his inter-county retirement.

Tomás Ó Sé, Marc Ó Sé, Aidan O’Mahony, Colm Cooper and his fellow Cromane clubman Seán O’Sullivan hailed the contribution of the 2015 All-Star to the Kerry jersey.

“I marked this man more than any other in my time with @Kerry_Official what a complete pro, great attitude, temperament and footballer. No one bettered his workrate. God we used go on some tours of Fitzgerald stadium!!!” Tomás Ó Sé posted on Twitter.

His brother Marc wrote: “No man devoted himself more to the cause than this great man @DonnchadhWalsh Always professional in an amateur game.

“What a footballer and a gentleman to go with it.” O’Mahony tweeted: “This guy was the ultimate team player, a nightmare to mark, never stopped working for the team, a professional & a role model for every player, safe to say he burned out many a GPS”.

Cooper was just as effusive: “Fair play @DonnchadhWalsh on a great career. Leaving with a pocket full of medals and memories. Will miss those point the toe and keep them low finishes. Beginning to think that a tasty Kerry over 35s team is taking shape”

O’Sullivan commented: “No words for the respect I have for this guy.”

Walsh announced his decision via his club’s social media accounts, saying the time was right to step aside after winning three Celtic Crosses, eight Munster crowns and two Division 1 titles. Injury-ravaged the Cromane man’s final season this year, restricting him to a substitute appearance against Galway in the Super 8 defeat in Croke Park.

In a statement, Walsh said: “For the last 15 years, I have devoted my life to the Kerry senior football team. The greatest honour I ever could’ve imagined has been pulling on the green and gold jersey but, as with all good things, it must come to an end.

“I am retiring from Kerry inter-county football with a lifetime of memories. I first played for Kerry as a minor two days after my 17th birthday back in 2001, and apart from a brief period where I had to knuckle down in my early 20s, I have been on the juggernaut that is the life of a Kerry footballer ever since.

“I cherished every second because it’s all I ever wanted to do. But now, it’s time to step aside. I wish the new manager the very best of luck and encourage all my former team-mates to do what it takes to get Kerry back to the top. The memories will be worth it.”

“My club, Réalt na Mara, An Cromán, have supported me to the hilt on the entirety of this journey. There is no greater feeling than representing your own people and I hope I’ve done so with heart, dignity, and determination. Although a small club, we have managed to produce two inter-county footballers for Kerry over the last 15 years, something we take great pride in.

“On my league debut for Kerry, back in March 2003, when Páidí Ó Sé gave me my first taste of senior Kerry football, Seán O’Sullivan and I made up two-thirds of the half forward line.

“To have two men from the club line out for Kerry was a great honour for Cromane and a testament to our club’s officials and coaches. To all the members of Cromane GAA Club: thank you so much for nurturing and encouraging me.”

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy said Walsh’s work-rate was “unequalled” and former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice said: “In my time in charge Donnchadh was our specialist wing forward, always a demanding and dynamic role but in today’s game achieving the balance between working hard for the team while maintaining an offensive threat is a unique skillset.

“Donnchadh’s machine-like stamina was a huge asset and he moulded his game to allow him to use it to his and the team’s advantage. Once the ball was thrown in Donnchadh was in perpetual motion, always available as an outlet and his honesty when working for the team was exemplary.

“He was pivotal to our game-plan in 2014 where all these characteristics were in plain sight.”