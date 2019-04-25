Donegal man feels guilty local GAA clubs was punished for helping him with charity event

A Donegal man who has motor neuron disease has said he feels guilty that his local GAA club is being punished for helping him.

Naomh Colmcille in Newtowncunningham allowed one of their pitches to be used for a charity soccer tournament in aid of Paul Dillon.

The club had requested permission from Donegal GAA but was refused as non-Gaelic games are not permitted on club grounds.

It received an eight-week ban from all adult competitions and a €500 fine.

Paul Dillion has called on the county board to see sense.

He said: "The lads were only trying to do a charity thing to help me through my illness, to raise a few pound.

"It was just fellas that I would have played with over the years and I think the county board should see sense and have this ban over turned."