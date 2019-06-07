Donegal make three changes for Ladies Football championship opener against Tyrone

TG4 Ulster champions Donegal have made three changes to the side beaten by Galway in the Lidl NFL Division 1 semi-final for their championship opener against Tyrone tomorrow.

Donegal and Tyrone clash in a double-header alongside their male counterparts at Kingspan Breffni at 2.45pm, with a provincial semi-final against Cavan on offer for the winners.

Donegal’s last competitive outing was defeat to Galway on April 20 and manager Maxi Curran has retained 12 of the team that started on that occasion.

TG4 All Star Treasa Doherty, Roisin Rogers and Kate Keeney come into the team for the meeting with the Red Hands, in place of Niamh Boyle, Megan Ryan and Elaine Melaugh.

Tyrone, meanwhile, have nine of the team that lined out in the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final victory over Meath starting against Donegal, as they prepare for a return to the senior ranks.

On Sunday, Armagh and Monaghan will battle it out for place in the TG4 Ulster Senior final, when they lock horns at the Athletic Grounds (7pm).

Monaghan’s last competitive outing was their Division 1 Round 7 clash in the Lidl National League on April 7, when they drew with Mayo.

Manager Niall Treanor has made two changes to the side that started in that game, with Brídín Tierney coming in between the sticks.

Chloe McBride started in goal against Mayo but is named outfield for the Armagh tie, while Hannah McSkane also earns a start.

Dropping out of the team from the Mayo fixture are Lisa Flynn and Leanne Maguire.

Armagh’s last competitive game was on April 20, when they lost to Kerry in the Lidl NFL Division 2 semi-final.

There are three changes from that game, with experienced midfielder Caroline O’Hanlon returning to the side after a glorious netball season with Manchester Thunder.

Blaithin Mackin is also included while captain Caoimhe Morgan is back to anchor the full-back line.

The aforementioned trio replace Niamh Marley, Niamh Murphy and Shauna Grey, who all started in the Kerry game.

The curtain-raiser to the senior tie between Armagh and Monaghan is the TG4 Ulster Junior semi-final clash between Antrim and Fermanagh (5pm), which is a repeat of the Lidl NFL Division 4 Final.

With Eimear Smyth in blistering form, Fermanagh ran out winners on that occasion but they’ve made five changes to the starting line-up that triumphed at St Tiernach’s Park.

Cleona Bogue comes in for goalkeeper Roisin Gleeson, while there are also outfield starts for Aisling Maguire, Aine McGovern, Aisling Woods and Noelle Connolly, who replace Maria Maguire, Courtney Murphy, captain Joanne Doonan, who’s nursing an injury, and Blaithin Bogue.

There are two changes on the Antrim team, with Nicole Jones and Niamh Enright drafted into the attack in place of Cathy Carey and Sara Louise McLaughlin.

Donegal (v Tyrone): A McColgan; A.M. McGlynn, E Gallagher, R Rogers; N Carr, N McLaughlin, T Doherty; K Herron, E McGinley; K Guthrie, K Keeney, A Boyle Carr; N Hegarty, G McLaughlin, S McGroddy.

Tyrone (v Donegal): S Lynch; C Hunter, J Barrett, C Conway; S McCarroll, N McGirr, E Brennan; E.J. Gervin, N Woods; N Hughes, M Canavan, A McHugh; N O’Neill, M Mallon, C Kelly.

Armagh (v Monaghan): C O’Hare; S Marley, C Morgan, R O’Reilly; C McKenna, C McCambridge, T Grimes; N Coleman, C O’Hanlon; M Moriarty, A McCoy, K Mallon; A Donaldson, B Mackin, N Reel.

Monaghan (v Armagh): B Tierney; N Kerr, S Boyd, C Treanor; A McAnespie, H McSkane, S Coyle; A McCarey, E McAnespie; R Courtney, C Courtney, C McBride; E Woods, M Atkinson,C McAnespie.

Antrim (v Fermanagh): A McCann; N Killen, M Hannan, O Níc Chorra; K Farren, C Brown, S Tennyson; A McFarland, L Dahunsi; C Taggart, M McCurdy, N Jones; M Cooper, N Enright, A Taggart.

Fermanagh (v Antrim): C Bogue; A Maguire, E Murphy, M Flynn; M McGloin, A McGovern, S McQuaid; R O’Reilly, A Flanagan; A Woods, N Connolly, D Maguire; L Maguire, E Smyth, A O’Brien.