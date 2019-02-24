Donegal maintain perfect start with comprehensive victory

Donegal 2-17 - 0-7 Monaghan

Donegal maintained their perfect start to the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 campaign as the Ulster champions soared to victory over Monaghan in Letterkenny.

Roisin Friel’s early goal saw Donegal lead 1-8 to 0-2 at half-time with the hosts well in command.

Midway through the second half, Julie Trearty drilled in a second Donegal goal, finishing well, giving Brídín Tierney no chance in the Monaghan goal.

Geraldine McLaughlin, creator of both Donegal goals, added seven points to help secure a third win on the trot for Maxi Curran’s team.

McLaughlin set the scoreboard alight and put Donegal in the driving seat, scoring three points in just over a minute before laying the game’s opening goal on a plate for Friel in the seventh minute.

The move started with McLaughlin’s sister, Nicole, winning possession with a superb challenge in her own half. At the other end, Geraldine McLaughlin’s majestic pass offered Termon club-mate Friel a chance she took without even a second thought.

Karen Guthrie, Niamh Hegarty, Katy Herron and Shannon McGroddy were all on the mark as Donegal extended their lead to nine points by the 20th minute.

Monaghan, coming in off the back of defeats to Westmeath and Galway, began with scores from Leanne Maguire and Ciara McAnespie.

Donegal quickly took control, but Maguire almost stemmed Donegal’s flow, only to be denied by the base of Aisling Nee’s post.

Friel had a sight of the target again soon after, but flashed wide, while a brave goal-line block by Hannah McSkane prevented Friel from turning in at the post after Ciara Grant’s ball in dropped invitingly.

Substitute Eadaoin Treanor ended a 39-minute barren spell for Monaghan when she clipped over just seconds after her introduction. Donegal, though, were well on their way with McLaughlin having arched over her fifth of the afternoon.

McLaughlin off-loaded for Trearty to hammer home and put the game beyond the reach of Monaghan, ensuring a 100 per cent record with Tipperary up next for Maxi Curran's charges

Donegal: G McLaughlin 0-7 (3f), R Friel 1-1, J Trearty 1-0, K Guthrie 0-3 (1f), K Herron 0-2, S McGroddy, N Carr, N Hegarty, L Carr (f) 0-1 each

Monaghan: L Maguire 0-3 (1f), C McAnespie, R Courtney, C Courtney, E Treanor 0-1 each

Donegal - A Nee; T Doherty, N McLaughlin, E Gallagher; A Boyle Carr, N Carr, N Boyle; K Herron, K Guthrie; S McGroddy, N Hegarty, M Ryan; G McLaughlin, R Friel, C Grant.

Subs: J Trearty for Grant (43), N Gordon for Boyle (43), E McGinley for McGroddy (48), E Melaugh for Friel (48), A Flanagan for N.Carr (54), K McKinney for A.Boyle-Carr (54), S McLaughlin for Herron (58), S McGinty for Ryan (58), L Carr for Guthrie (58), T Hegarty for N Hegarty (58), A McColgan for Nee (59).

Monaghan - B Tierney; L Flynn, N Kerr, H McSkane; S Boyd, A McAnespie, S Coyle; M Atkinson, R Courtney; C McBride, C Courtney, E McAnespie; E Woods, L Maguire, C McAnespie.

Subs: B McAleer for C.McAnespie (HT). E Treanor for C.Treanor (41), R Hughes for McSkane (50), L Flynn for Boyd (57), R McConnell for Maguire (57).

Ref - G Carmody (Mayo).