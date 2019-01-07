Donegal ignoring new rules, admits Bonner

Donegal 1-17 - 0-10 Down

So confident is he that the playing rule changes will be a thing of the past in a few weeks’ time, Declan Bonner says they are being ignored in Donegal.

After cruising to an easy win over a young and inexperienced Down team in Páirc Esler with an experimental team of his own, the Donegal manager insisted rules such as the restricted handpass are not being coached in his set-up.

Jamie Brennan of Donegal in action against Gerard Collins of Down during the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Round 2 match between Down and Donegal at Pairc Esler, Newry, Co. Down. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

His team were blown up four times for a fourth handpass while Down had a goal disallowed in the first half for using five handpasses as Donegal eased to a second McKenna Cup win of the campaign.

“We’ve actually done nothing about the fourth hand pass in training, we haven’t even mentioned it to be quite honest,” said Bonner.

From day one, I couldn’t see it being brought in because it doesn’t make sense, and I presume none of the coaches around the place are doing very little work on it because they can’t see it being used.

After scoring 0-21 in the opening game against Queen’s, Donegal did get one goal yesterday through Caolan McGonigle who palmed the ball into the net in the 62nd minute after the Down goalkeeper came out and was caught in no-man’s land.

Bonner believes the fist-pass rule is curtailing goal opportunities, adding: “eight or nine times, good free-flowing moves were stopped because of it”.

One negative for Donegal was the serious hamstring injury sustained by Eoin McHugh early in the second half.

Having opted out of the panel in 2018, his return is now on hold at a time when he could have been pushing his case for inclusion when the serious stuff kicks in.

With the Gweedore contingent absent while Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh, Frank McGlynn, Paddy McGrath and Leo McLoone are due back in a few weeks, this was a chance for younger players to shine.

McGonigle, Niall O’Donnell and Conor Morrison did their chances no harm while Peadar Mogan, one of three Under 20s in the side, looked good too.

But it was 30-year-old Martin McElhinney who impressed most with his all-round support play and work ethic as well as 0-4 from play.

Down too were missing established players like Caolan Mooney (injured), Kevin McKernan, Darren O’Hagan, Donal O’Hare and Connaire Harrison. The loss of experienced defender Benny McArdle after just 12 minutes didn’t help either, but for new manager Paddy Tally this is just the start of a long road.

I’ve been given the responsibility to rebuild the Down team and you’re going to have some bad days when you do that.

“You have to do without a lot of experience and in the McKenna Cup situation you have to bring young players in.

“Last week we started with 13 players who weren’t involved in the championship last year and today another 13, with two of three making their senior debuts.

“That’s part of the process.

“A lot of young players went out there today and got exposed a bit but unless you put them out there, how are you going to know?

“It’s been a valuable lesson that way.”

A draw at home to Cavan on Wednesday night will be enough to put Donegal through to the semi-finals as group winners while defeat could still see them advance as the best runners-up. Down round off the pre-season campaign at home to Queen’s University.

Scorers for Down: P Devlin (0-3, frees); C McGrady (0-2); R Johnston, J Johnston, P Havern, C Harney, E McCabe (0-1 each)

Donegal: M McElhinney (0-4); C McGonigle (1-1); N O’Donnell (0-3, 2 frees); J Brennan, M Langan (frees) (0-2 each); P Mogan, H McFadden, C Thompson, M O’Reilly, O Gallen (0-1 each)

DOWN: J Parr; S Annett, R Wells, R McAleenan; G Collins, B McArdle, R Johnston; A McClements, D McCarthy; R Mason, C Poland, C Francis; J Johnston, P Havern, C Harney

Subs: C McGrady for McArdle (12), P Devlin for Mason (HT), D McClements for Harney (HT), C Quinn for Havern (50), E McCabe for A McClements (53)

DONEGAL: MA McGinley; C Ward, B McCole, C Morrison; E McHugh, E Doherty, P Mogan; H McFadden, M McElhinney; C Thompson, N O’Donnell, C McGonigle; M O’Reilly, M Langan, J Brennan.

Subs: J McGee for Thompson (41), P Brennan for McHugh (43), L Connor for Brennan (48), O Gallen for O’Reilly (58), P Dolan for Mogan (64)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)