Donegal GAA club faces eight-week ban for hosting charity soccer event

A Donegal GAA club is facing an eight-week ban for hosting a charity soccer event.

Naomh Colmcille in Newtowncunningham held the fundraiser for a former player and coach with motor neurone disease.

The GAA proposed a ban on the club taking part in all competitions when they found out about it.

Damian Dowds, Editor of the Inishowen Independent, said locals are outraged.

He said: "At that hearing, you hope that wiser counsel will prevail and the people sitting there will say that an eighth-week ban isn't proportionate for the entire club.

"All they were doing was helping out one of their own, a man that played and coached for the club over the years.

"There's a lot of shock and disgust in the area."