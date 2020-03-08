News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Donegal ease relegation worries with shock win over Cork

By Frank Craig
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 04:42 PM

Donegal 2-6 Cork 0-8

Donegal ladies nailed three crucial points to the Lidl NFL Division 1 board as Maxi Curran’s side eased their relegation worries with this win in Ballyshannon at the expense of Division 1 leaders Cork.

Geraldine McLaughlin's personal tally of 1-5 went a long way to ensuring that the Tír Chonaill girls prevailed.
Geraldine McLaughlin's personal tally of 1-5 went a long way to ensuring that the Tír Chonaill girls prevailed.

Geraldine McLaughlin's personal tally of 1-5 went a long way to ensuring that the Tír Chonaill girls prevailed.

They opened in good fashion thanks to a McLaughlin free, although Cork, with the aid of the breeze, responded with three points on the bounce thanks to Sadhbh O'Leary, Saoirse Noonan, and Orla Finn (free).

But the game turned on its head after 21 minutes, when Donegal turned a two-point deficit into a lead when Amy Boyle Carr goaled for the home side.

Things got better again for Donegal when moved into a 1-2 to 0-3 lead with McLaughlin on target for the second time in the contest. At the other end Cork, too, had their own sharp-shooter and Finn cut the gap in half with another free from the hands.

Before the midpoint both sides traded points as usual suspect McLaughlin clipped a free for Donegal and Cork’s Finn added another for Ephie Fitzgerald’s side, which meant the Ulster side led 1-3 to 0-5 at half time.

McLaughlin and Finn picked up where they'd left off on the resumption with two more converted frees as this game looked likely to go down to the wire.

But the big score arrived on 38 minutes when McLaughlin tore through the middle and hammered a brilliant goal low and into the bottom corner of the net to give her side some comfort.

Termon forward McLaughlin and Finn added to their personal hauls before the end while Donegal substitute Niamh Hegarty brought the curtain down for the winners as they claimed a vital second win of the competition to move off the bottom of the table.

Scorers – Donegal: G McLaugglin 1-5 (3f), A Boyle Carr 1-0, Niamh Hegarty 0-1. Cork: O Finn 0-6 (6f), S Noonan 0-1, S O'Leary 0-1.

Donegal: D McElhinney; AM Logue, E Gallagher, D Foley; N Carr, R Rodgers, N Boyle; N McLaughlin, E McGinley; A Boyle Carr, G McLaughlin, K Ward; N Gordon, E McCroary, C Sharkey.

Subs: N Hegarty for McCroary (45), N McLaughlin for Gordon (51).

Cork: C Moore; S Kelly, M Ambrose, C O'Callaghan; L O'Mahony, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, B O’Sullivan; O Farmer, A O'Sullivan, A O'Mahony; S O'Leary, S Noonan, O Finn.

Subs: L Cleary for Noonan (45), M Calahane for O'Mahony (45), E Cleary for Ambrose (49), C O'Shea for Farmer (53), S Hayes for Duggan (58).

Ref – Gus Chapman (Sligo).

International Women's Day Special: Where is the media with women's sport?

More on this topic

Four-goal Dublin come from seven down to defeat WaterfordFour-goal Dublin come from seven down to defeat Waterford

Liam Cahill says Limerick's class a step up for new-look WaterfordLiam Cahill says Limerick's class a step up for new-look Waterford

Galway overtake Cork to top Division 1 tableGalway overtake Cork to top Division 1 table

Gearoid Hegarty: 'The final whistle came at a good time'Gearoid Hegarty: 'The final whistle came at a good time'

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Lionel Messi nets late winner for BarcaLionel Messi nets late winner for Barca

Tyrone win back to back Ulster U20 Football Championship titlesTyrone win back to back Ulster U20 Football Championship titles

Limerick hurlers see off Waterford in powerful performance Limerick hurlers see off Waterford in powerful performance

Antonio Conte tells Inter to adapt ahead of behind closed doors game with JuveAntonio Conte tells Inter to adapt ahead of behind closed doors game with Juve


Lifestyle

Gender equality isn’t a women’s issue. It’s a human issue, an economic issue, it’s politics, families, education, social media, sports, health and wealth. It’s everything.To mark #IWD2020 five trailblazers reflect on what we can do to create a more equal society

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »