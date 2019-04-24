Donegal County Board issue statement on club facing ban for hosting charity soccer event

The Donegal County Board has said the club facing a suspension for hosting a charity soccer match on their grounds have the right to due process.

Naomh Colmcille in Newtowncunningham held the fundraiser for a former player and coach with motor neurone disease.

The GAA proposed an eight-week ban on the club taking part in all competitions when they found out about it.

The Donegal County Board said in a statement: "Following media coverage that the CLG Naomh Colmcille were suspended for eight weeks, CLG Dhún na nGall have received numerous requests for comment.

"In clarification, the club is not currently suspended but the findings of an investigation has recommended suspension for 8 weeks – this is the minimum period of suspension for holding an un-authorized tournament.

"Due process shall take place and CLG Naomh Colmcille have the right to prove these findings incorrect or mis-applied.

"CLG Dhún nan Gall are unable to make any other comment on the matter until it is resolved in its entirety and all avenues of appeal open to CLG Naomh Colmcille are exhausted."