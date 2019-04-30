NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Donegal club to answer ‘illegal tournament’ charge after holding soccer fundraising competition

By Alan Foley
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Naomh Colmcille will go before the Donegal Hearings Committee tonight for having a fundraising soccer competition on their grounds for a club member who has been diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease.

A soccer competition, which was not arranged by the club but instead a fundraising committee headed by local councilor Paul Canning in the village between Letterkenny and Derry with a population of 1,500, was held at Pairc Colmcille’s second pitch in Newtowncunningham in February for 45-year-old Paul Dillon, a local butcher who played senior football and coached underage at the club.

It formed part of a series of fundraisers in the area for a charity drive that also included more than 20 events such as 5k runs, table-quizzes, auctions, dances, along with boot-camps.

READ MORE

Podcast: GAA's New York state of mind. Will camogie change? Plus GAA Eile

The soccer tournament managed to generate a figure in the region of €5,000 alone.

In all, over €85,000 was raised to modify the family home of Paul, his wife Emma, and their three children. A bedroom and bathroom are currently being built onto their home and is expected to be completed by the summer.

The Newtowncunningham-based club was found to be in breach of sections 5.1 and 6.4 of the GAA’s official guide and last week it was reported their adult teams had received an eight-week ban for hosting what is termed as “an illegal tournament”.

However, Donegal County Board said no suspension had been handed out and the club would receive “due process”. A statement read:

The club is not currently suspended but the findings of an investigation has recommended suspension for eight weeks — this is the minimum period of suspension for holding an unauthorised tournament.

In February, the GAA Annual Congress voted in favour of using county grounds for non-GAA related activity but the rule does not extend as far as covering club grounds.

“I think it’s a disgrace and a shock,” Dillon told RTÉ Radio 1’s Today programme last week. “This ban should be overturned for the sake of the players and the whole community, the hard work they’ve put into this fundraising for me.

“A bunch of lads I’d have run about with all my life decided to come together and raise some money so the home could be made wheelchair accessible. The pitch it was played on, it was a local soccer pitch. The GAA have it leased. But it is the parish grounds as well. I’d just like a bit of common sense to prevail. I know rules are rules but in situations like this, surely they can slide the rules some way.”

Naomh Colmcille won the Donegal and Ulster JFC titles in 2017 and currently play in Division 3 of the All-County Football League in Donegal.

More on this topic

Naomh Colmcille sanction a disgrace, says benefactor of fund-raising tournament

Donegal GAA club in the dock over 'unauthorised tournament’

Super sub Murphy helps Donegal to narrow win over Ulster rivals

Bonner hails resolve of Donegal’s young guns

More in this Section

Where did it all go wrong for David De Gea?

Tottenham’s Champions League semi-final opponents Ajax in focus

City striker Sterling leading from the front both on and off the pitch

Kyren Wilson battles back to beat Barry Hawkins


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »