Donegal allay Jason McGee injury fears ahead of Ulster final

By Alan Foley
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 09:51 PM

Donegal have no fresh injury worries ahead of their Ulster SFC final against Cavan on Sunday week.

Midfielder Jason McGee was withdrawn after only 16 minutes of Saturday’s 1-16 to 0-15 semi-final win over Tyrone at Breffni Park, to be replaced by Ciaran Thompson, who had made the trip to and from Cavan in a helicopter as his brother, 2012 All-Ireland winner Anthony, was getting married.

“Jason is alright,” Donegal manager Declan Bonner said last night in Letterkenny. “He will be 100 per cent. He only got a bang on his leg. He was going well but we were glad to get Ciaran Thompson to come in. I felt in the build-up to the Tyrone match we were ready but there is always room for improvement.”

“There’s nothing else. Caolan McGonagle had a foot injury and missed out against Tyrone. He’s back now after six weeks.”

Donegal are appearing in their eighth Ulster SFC final in nine seasons, with only the 2017 vintage failing to make the showpiece. Cavan came through Sunday’s replay in Clones against Armagh.

“The training has been very competitive,” Bonner added. “There was nothing handed out having beat Tyrone. Cavan will be a new challenge. There will be a huge hype.

“Being favourite is not a factor. Ulster finals are not easy won. The young lads are in there and they’re not paying much attention to what has been going on outside. Being in a final is a good place to be but it’ll be a better place to be if you can win the Ulster final.”

