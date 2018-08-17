Donal O'Grady breaks down the possible tactics for the All-Ireland Hurling Final

All-Ireland winning player and coach Donal O'Grady breaks down the key areas in Sunday's clash between Galway and Limerick.

1. Holding a lead; how Galway can go defensive

Galway have given up substantial leads in each of their last three games. If they build a lead on Sunday, Donal believes they may drop into a defensive formation.

2. How Galway use Joseph Cooney in a defensive role

Galway can further frustrate Limerick by pulling Cooney back into the centre-back area.

3. The way Limerick want to set up

This is Limerick's attacking gameplan, based on creating space close to goal.

4. How Limerick isolate Aaron Gillane

Limerick will aim to set up more one-on-ones for Gillane, who has been getting, if not taking, goal opportunities.

5. James Skehill's dangerous puckouts

Galway's goalkeeper can create goal chances, but deliveries must favour their attackers.