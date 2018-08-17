Home»Sport

Donal O'Grady breaks down the possible tactics for the All-Ireland Hurling Final

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 03:09 PM

All-Ireland winning player and coach Donal O'Grady breaks down the key areas in Sunday's clash between Galway and Limerick.

1. Holding a lead; how Galway can go defensive

Galway have given up substantial leads in each of their last three games. If they build a lead on Sunday, Donal believes they may drop into a defensive formation.

2. How Galway use Joseph Cooney in a defensive role

Galway can further frustrate Limerick by pulling Cooney back into the centre-back area.

3. The way Limerick want to set up

This is Limerick's attacking gameplan, based on creating space close to goal.

4. How Limerick isolate Aaron Gillane

Limerick will aim to set up more one-on-ones for Gillane, who has been getting, if not taking, goal opportunities.

5. James Skehill's dangerous puckouts

Galway's goalkeeper can create goal chances, but deliveries must favour their attackers.


Related Articles

Ger and Dalo's All-Ireland Final preview part 2: Wildcards, huge gambles and dropping the hurley

Ger and Dalo's All-Ireland Final preview part 2: Wildcards, huge gambles and dropping the hurley

'Emergency supply' of Limerick jerseys ordered as county goes green for All-Ireland

Micheál Donoghue: Three weeks is probably an ideal scenario

More in this Section

England rugby star Danny Cipriani ‘truly sorry’ after fracas at Jersey bar

Cipriani ‘truly sorry’ for scuffle that leaves his England future in doubt

Patrick Roberts joins Girona on loan from Manchester City

Sugrue and O'Keeffe to lead Munster into Interprovincial Championships


Today's Stories

Horgan may still miss out despite move

People forget Galway are at least four years into their curve

Puckout strategy the key for underdogs Limerick

The hurling academy: A Limerick legend’s legacy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »