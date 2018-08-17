Donal O'Grady breaks down the possible tactics for the All-Ireland Hurling Final

All-Ireland winning player and coach Donal O'Grady breaks down the key areas in Sunday's clash between Galway and Limerick.
Galway have given up substantial leads in each of their last three games. If they build a lead on Sunday, Donal believes they may drop into a defensive formation.
Galway can further frustrate Limerick by pulling Cooney back into the centre-back area.
This is Limerick's attacking gameplan, based on creating space close to goal.
Limerick will aim to set up more one-on-ones for Gillane, who has been getting, if not taking, goal opportunities.
Galway's goalkeeper can create goal chances, but deliveries must favour their attackers.